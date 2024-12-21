Kate Beckinsale decorates her baby pink Christmas tree in must-see eight-inch heels

Kate Beckinsale has given fans a glimpse into her Christmas decorating tips – and in classic Kate fashion it involves sky high heels.

The actress revealed a look at her newly-decorated tree, a gorgeous baby pink tree that was covered in baubles and decorations that are memorable for her family but it was the boots she stood in that got everyone talking.

Kate rocked the $200 Doll Kill Never Censored Platform Boots, which retail for $200 (currently on sale for $108); one boot is covered in spiky diamantes that reads the word "f—" while the other boots reads: "OFF".

Watch as Kate decorates her tree:

Kate rocked the boots with a ballet-inspired look featuring a soft pink cardigan, a white blouse, black high-rise hot pants and white tights. The carousel of snaps also revealed a closer look at the tree, with pictures of beloved family members included, and a Union Jack flag bauble.

"Everyone I love is represented on my tree," Kate captioned the post, "including my daughters insane, elderly adopted cat that she inherited from someone who died in her apartment building and whose family did not want him, and with whom she is now in a full-blown Clive level level affair ….welcome to the family, Cat."

© Kate Beckinsale Kate Beckinsale decorates her Christmas tree

"This is one of the best trees I've ever seen!! I love it," commented one fan, referencing many of the baubles which included an Audrey Hepburn-designed one, a Playboy bunny, and a bauble with an "L" embroidered on it, for her daughter Lily.

Kate welcomed her daughter, Lily Mo, in 1999, with ex-partner Michael Sheen.

© Instagram Lily is Kate and Michael Sheen's daughter

Lily has spent a lot of her time in the Big Apple ever since enrolling at New York University in 2017. Kate was a proud mom when Lily was accepted into the prestigious institution, and was quick to share her pride over her daughter's achievement.

"The appropriate fatherly response when you find out your girl got into college: burst into tears, drop everything, rush over and pick up everyone even remotely involved," Kate wrote in the caption, adding: "We are so unbelievably proud of you. Fly fly fly."

In the picture Michael, whom Kate has remained close to, can be seen picking up Lily with joy, and a second picture caught him picking up Kate.Lily is now pursuing a career in acting, following in her parents' footsteps.

"My parents are great about pushing me out and letting me fly and become the person that I want to be and to become the actor that I want to be," Lily told People in 2022.