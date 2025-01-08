Penny Lancaster stuns in bold thigh-split dress on family night out

Loose Women star Penny Lancaster leaped ahead in the style stakes on Tuesday evening as she enjoyed a night out with her blended family.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former model uploaded a pair of joyous images documenting the lively evening. One picture showed Penny looking loved-up alongside her rocker husband Sir Rod Stewart, while the second photo showed Penny and Rod posing alongside their large brood.

© Instagram Penny looked gorgeous in her floral dress

For the special occasion, Penny, 53, wore a sophisticated cream thigh-split dress emblazoned with fiery red roses. Her gorgeous frock featured a plunging neckline, elegant spaghetti straps and a sultry split running down one leg.

She kept things low-key in a pair of black sandals and spruced up her look with a quilted black leather handbag. As for hair and makeup, the mother-of-two wore her luminous blonde locks in natural waves and highlighted her features with a light dusting.

© Instagram Penny with her two sons Alastair and Aiden

Posing with one arm around his wife's waist, Sir Rod, 79, appeared in his element dressed in his trusty pinstripes. He wore a pair of black pinstripe trousers, a cream pinstripe waistcoat and a loose white shirt. The 'Maggie May' hitmaker accessorised with a cluster of necklaces and rounded off his look with a pair of gem-encrusted trainers from Dolce and Gabbana.

In the celebratory group shot, lovebirds Penny and Rod were surrounded by their nearest and dearest, including their eldest son Alastair and Rod's children Sean, 44, Ruby, 37, Renee, 32, and Liam, 30.

Earlier this week, Rod and his brood enjoyed a sweet reunion to kick off the singer's milestone 80th birthday celebrations. In honour of the special occasion, they attended the Celtic v St. Mirren match which took place on 5 January. At the time, he told his social media followers: "Early birthday celebrations."

© Instagram Rod Stewart was joined by six of his eight children as he kickstarted birthday celebrations

Rod is a proud dad to his large family and has previously opened up about his role as a father. Speaking to PEOPLE magazine, he shared: "I have to be several different fathers because of the different age groups of my kids. You really have to treat all of them as individuals with individual problems."Penny has taken her stepmother duties in her stride."

Penny, meanwhile, has spoken frankly about her stepmother duties. Chatting to HELLO! back in 2017, she said: "It's been a learning curve but a wonderful one. It's so lovely that we're all so close and they all turn to me for advice, to talk about dad, boyfriends and career choices. It's a big happy family now."

© Getty Images Rod wed Penny in 2007

Musing on her role as a step-grandmother, she went on to say: "Together Rod and I have a grandchild. I'm step-granny and that's wonderful because Kimberly's daughter Delilah is almost the same age as our little Aiden and they get on like brother and sister."