Scarlett Johansson shares advice she's teaching her 10-year-old daughter in rare insight

Scarlett Johansson has revealed how her personality is incredibly similar to that of her eldest child, daughter Rose.

During her stint guest-hosting Today With Jenna & Friends on NBC in mid-January, Scarlett revealed how she had once ghosted a former partner and had learned that her 10-year-old daughter had done the same thing to a classmate.

"I just had this conversation with my 10-year-old daughter about ghosting because there was this little boy that liked her, and then she wasn't feeling the same," said the mom-of-two.

© Bruce Glikas/WireImage Scarlett (L) was the guest host on Jenna & Friends in January

"She just stopped talking to him straight up and he felt terrible. And I was telling her, I introduced the ghosting concept [to her]. It really makes the other person feel terrible about themselves. It kind of sets them on this spiral."

Offering an explanation for why she had chosen to ghost someone, Scarlett admitted she hated "confrontation," but that she knew it was an "awful" practice.

"You're just left with no answers at all and you're thinking, 'Oh my god, did I do something?' " she continued. "It haunts you for years."

© Getty Images Scarlett with ex-husband Romain Dauriac in 2016

Rose is the daughter of Scarlett and her ex-husband Romain Dauriac; Scarlett is also mom to son Cosmo, three, whom she welcomed with husband Colin Jost.

Saturday Night Live comedian Colin also made an appearance during his wife's appearance on the morning show, where he poked fun at her bedtime reading skills.

© Getty Scarlett is now married to Colin and they share a son, Cosmo

"Actors do a whole acting thing, making it all about them, I feel I let the literature shine, the author speaks through me," he quipped, when explaining he feels he is a better choice when it comes to reading to the kids at bedtime.

Despite the seven-year age difference, the siblings get along well, with Colin admitting that they were lucky enough to spend a lot of time together this past summer which helped them to bond.

The pair have chosen to keep their kids out of the spotlight, although Scarlett gave rare insight into her daughter in 2021 when she told Ellen DeGeneres: "She's a little bossy – I don't know where she gets it from – and she's very headstrong."