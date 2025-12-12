What is the Tom Cruise cake, which celebrities receive it, and who just got a surprising version for the holidays?

Tom Cruise is responsible for dozens of iconic films and is widely regarded as one of Hollywood's most dedicated actors. But the 63-year-old is more than just an Oscar nominee. Tom is also an incredible gift giver.

And the actor's annual holiday tradition has kicked off once again — sending his many celebrity friends a cake each Christmas. Tom has delighted the internet each holiday season when his famous pals start sharing their own deliveries of the coconut cake he annually sends out, now dubbed the "Tom Cruise cake."

As the name suggests, the "Tom Cruise cake" is the moniker for the holiday confection the actor sends out each holiday season, and to be more specific, it is a white chocolate coconut bundt cake from Doan's Bakery in Woodland Hills, California.

In 2024, the cake came in a beautiful white gift box, wrapped with a gold ribbon and a silver sparkling reindeer tag. The accompanying card read: "To xx, Warmest wishes to you this Holiday Season," and is signed by Tom, opening to reveal the large coconut shaving-covered pastry inside.

© Instagram Jake Johnson's unique "Tom Cruise cake"

One special friend of Tom's gets a different version of the cake. Jake Johnson, who is best known for playing Nick Miller in New Girl, revealed what Tom gifted him. The actor wrote to his 1.7 million Instagram followers: "I did a movie with @tomcruise in 2017. Soon after I started getting his legendary holiday cake. A few years back I admitted to him that I had a dairy issue."

He continued: "It wasn't a great moment admitting to my film hero that I couldn't stomach dairy so the cake was being wasted on me. The following year he sent a gingerbread house with my kids' names on it. He does it every year since. We love it." Jake went on: "It's become part of our xmas tradition and holiday decoration. So this is my public thank you and a shout out to the best #1 on a callsheet in the game."

Jake, who was in 2017's The Mummy with Tom, shared photos of the quaint and perfectly decorated gingerbread house, embellished with his daughters' names – Elizabeth and Olivia.

While the New Girl actor and his family receive a special version of the "Tom Cruise cake," celebrities across the world are given the dessert. HELLO! looked into all the celebrities who've been public about receiving the famous cake.

© Instagram Alec Baldwin Yesterday, Alec Baldwin showed off his gift to Instagram, simply writing: "Ooooooooooooooo," as he told the camera: "I wonder what's in this box." Alec and Tom have appeared in several films together, including the Mission: Impossible movies and 2012's Rock of Ages.

© Getty Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons The Bring It On actress and her famous husband are regulars on the "Tom Cruise cake" list. Kirsten Dunst starred in 1994's Interview with the Vampire with Tom when she was just 12 years old. And her husband, Jesse Plemons, appeared in 2017's American Made, with the actor. So the family gets two cakes for Christmas! In 2016, Kirsten opened up about the infamous gift, telling Graham Norton: "He gives me a cake every Christmas. We call it the Cruise cake at my house. It's the best coconut cake I've ever had in my life."

Tom Hanks Another famous Tom – Tom Hanks – is a recipient of the holiday cake. While the renowned actors have not appeared in a film together, they share camaraderie for being longtime stars. And Tom [Hanks] loves the "Tom Cruise cake." While appearing on Mythical Kitchen's YouTube series Last Meals, the Toy Story actor said: "[My production company colleagues] start eyeing: What mail has come in? Is the big box coming in? Are we getting, what has essentially been called the Tom Cruise cake?" He continued: "Everybody starts slicing thinner and thinner slices. It's a mathematical proof that if you just keep cutting everything in half, you will never run out of Tom Cruise cake."

© Getty Images Jon Hamm Jon Hamm is another celebrity who receives the annual cake. In 2022, the Mad Men actor appeared in Top Gun: Maverick with Tom, but had been on the list years before then. "I'm on the list. I'm very proud to be on the list," John told Dish Nation three years ago. "I was on the list pre-Maverick so I'm very happy. I predate the movie, so somehow I got on that list."