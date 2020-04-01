﻿
7 Photos | Celebrities

7 celebrity birthdays affected due to coronavirus pandemic - from Alex Jones to Lacey Turner and others

These stars made sure COVID-19 didn't get in the way of their celebrations

7 celebrity birthdays affected due to coronavirus pandemic - from Alex Jones to Lacey Turner and others
You're reading

7 celebrity birthdays affected due to coronavirus pandemic - from Alex Jones to Lacey Turner and others

1/7
Next

Jools Oliver melts hearts with adorable picture of her two sons at home
Sharnaz Shahid
tess daly strictly launch
Photo: © Getty Images
1/7

With the whole of the UK going into coronavirus lockdown, huge milestone celebrations have been called off! From weddings to big family gatherings, a whole host of birthday parties have also been cancelled. Here at HELLO!, we take a look at how these celebrities marked their special days with or without their loved ones close by.

Tess Daly

The Strictly Come Dancing host expressed her gratitude after she was treated to a sweet surprise on her 51st birthday, which took place on 29 March during the coronavirus lockdown. Her husband Vernon Kay took to his Instagram page to share a snap from the London Underground, who posted a heartfelt message on their tributes page, All on the Board. "Happy Birthday Tess Daly, we hope your dreams and wishes come true, may your day in isolation be filled with love and fun," the sign read. "We hope you spend the afternoon being spoiled rotten and spend the evening Strictly Come Dancing in the living room. You're a national treasure and you don't look a day over twenty-one."

MORE: Make your loved one’s day with a thoughtful HELLO! magazine subscription

The message continued: "Modelling and striking poses from Tokyo to Paris and New York, when love's taking over it can turn any serious violence of the summer into sweet harmony; the camera never lies and at heart we are all Children In Need of an LA pool party and a surprise. Wouldn't it be nice if this time tomorrow we could get back to reality."

alex jones
Photo: © Getty Images
2/7

Alex Jones

Although the UK hadn't officially gone into lockdown, social-distancing was a must! The One Show presenter was not far from co-host Matt Baker's thoughts as she celebrated her 43rd birthday on 18 March. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the former Blue Peter presenter revealed he baked Alex her favourite - Victoria Sponge! "For all those who don't know, today is Alex Jones' birthday," he said in his video. "As we are self-isolating, we baked her a cake, she loves a Victoria sponge. So Al, from all the Bakers to you, happy birthday."

MORE: Alex Jones says emotional goodbye to co-star Matt Baker after nine years

piers morgan birthday
Photo: © Instagram
3/7

Piers Morgan

The Good Morning Britain anchor received a very special birthday card as he celebrated his 55th birthday on 30 March. He took to Instagram to share a photo of a hand-drawn card made for him by five-year-old Ella-Rose, the daughter of his GMB co-star Charlotte Hawkins. The card featured a picture of Piers sitting at his work desk, with Ella-Rose including a birthday message and signing her own name on the front. "Thanks to @charlottehawkins1 daughter Ella-Rose, 5, for my fabulous birthday card. I think she nailed the hair…" Piers captioned the photo.

GALLERY: Incredible photos showing UK landmarks before and after lockdown

lacey turner birthday
Photo: © Instagram
4/7

Lacey Turner

The EastEnders star, who is on maternity leave, marked her 32nd in a very unusual – but sweet way! Her husband Matt Kay printed out the logos of various restaurants and cafes and plastered them across the house. For breakfast it was a coffee and croissant at "Caffé Nero" before he took her to "The Ivy" for dinner – they then ended the day with a drink at the "Queen Vic". She wrote: "Then we went to my favourite pub for a quick drink! The Queen Vic!" The star told her husband: "Thank you for making my birthday to special! Love you forever and ever."

GALLERY: Inside the homes of EastEnders stars Lacey Turner, Tamzin Outhwaite and more

celine dion news
Photo: © Getty Images
5/7

Celine Dion

The singer marked her 52nd birthday on 30 March, just weeks after cancelling her Courage world tour amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Her team marked the day by posting a throwback photo on her Instagram account. The caption read: "Happy Birthday, Celine! Wishing you health, love and happiness. Team Celine."

phillip schofe
Photo: © ITV
6/7

Phillip Schofield

This This Morning presenter celebrated his 58th birthday with a handful of people at work on 1 April. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, his co-host Holly Willoughby and the rest of their team managed to surprise him with a small birthday cake – however, they were quick to apologise for the minimal fuss due to most shops being closed.

elton john family
Photo: © Instagram
7/7

Elton John

Known for his love of hosting, the singer celebrated his birthday a little differently than usual. For his 73rd on 25 March, the doting dad uploaded an adorable video of him being presented with a birthday cake as his sons and husband David Furnish sang Happy Birthday to him in their home. "Grateful for the best birthday ever with my family," he told his followers.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...