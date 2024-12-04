Did Taylor Swift just reveal her next move as the Eras Tour ends?

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour will come to a close on December 8, 2024 after 149 concerts across five continents in 21 months.

But despite reports that the singer is looking to spend some time away from the spotlight with boyfriend Travis Kelce and focus on her personal life, fans are instead wondering if the singer has revealed her next move already, after the release of The Eras Tour book, a $40 coffee-table volume that opened with a message to readers from Taylor.

© Kevin Mazur/TAS24 Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"

As she recalls the early meetings about the tour with her team, the singer shared that she "decided to create the longest, most ambitious show I’d ever even attempted," with the goal for "every fan to leave that show knowing I gave them absolutely everything I had".

But at the conclusion, Taylor writes that although her "beloved Eras Tour" has been "the most wondrous tour of my life," she was already moving on to the next chapter, writing: "See you next era…"

© Taylor Swift Inside look at the message in the Eras Tour book

Whether that is a new album — her 12th – or further stepping into acting and directing, it's safe to assume that Taylor has already been dropping hints and Easter eggs throughout her current work which we'll only realize at a later date.

The Eras Tour kicked off on March 17, 2023 and HELLO! was there for opening night of what would go on to become the biggest-grossing tour of all time.

© Getty Images Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of The Eras Tour in Arizona

The three-hour long show featured over 45 songs spanning nine of her then-10 albums from Taylor's 17-year career, and saw the 33-year-old celebrate her eras with show-stopping outfit changes.

In April 2024 she released The Tortured Poet's Department and when the show returned in Asia after a break, songs from the brand new album were included with their own set while several other songs were cut, and the decision was made to combine Folklore and Evermore into one era.

Lover and Fearless continue to open the show, but Red replaced Evermore as the third era on the setlist.

The fourth era became Speak Now, Reputation the fifth, and the sixth era became Folk-more, a combination of Folklore and Evermore.

© Emma McIntyre/TAS24 The tour comes to an end on December 8

"Folklore represents spring and summer, and Evermore represents fall and winter, and so on the Eras Tour we have reunited the sisters and combined them into one chapter," she told fans.

1989 followed and then she segued into The Tortured Poets Department, which kicked off with 'But Daddy I Love Him,' and also including the tracks 'Down Bad' and 'So High School' about NFL star Travis.

Midnights closed out the setlist.