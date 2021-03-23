15 best Easter candy treats for a very hoppy holiday

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Easter 2021 is around the corner on April 4, so it’s time to plan Easter egg hunts, send Easter gifts to loved ones and get those Easter baskets ready – all of which mean you’ll need a generous supply of Easter candy on hand!

Whether you’re looking for gourmet Easter candy from Godiva or Nordstrom, fun and colourful Easter sweets from shops like Dylan’s Candy Bar, or budget-friendly grocery store buys from Amazon or Safeway, we have the perfect Easter candy for you.

You'll even find delicious cookies and cupcakes you can order online and have delivered to yourself or someone you love to wish them a Happy Easter.

So get your sweet tooth ready and check out our edit of the best Easter candy to shop now...

Shop the best Easter candy

Chocolate Easter Egg Gift Box, 18 pc, $19.95, Godiva

Five flavors of luxury Belgian chocolate eggs beautifully wrapped in colorful foil: Milk Chocolate, Dark Chocolate Ganache, Milk Chocolate Caramel, Dark Chocolate with Raspberry, and Milk Chocolate with Almond Butter.

Easter Eggstravaganza Basket, $79.99, Simply Chocolate

Attention chocolate lovers: THIS is the Easter basket for you! Indulge in a solid chocolate bunny, 12 milk chocolate pretzels with sprinkles, 9 assorted Belgian chocolate truffles, half a pound of foil chocolate Easter eggs and 5 chocolate-covered Oreos, all packed into a pretty woven gift basket.

Alder Creek Easter Gift Basket, was $49.99 now $39.99, Macy's

Among Macy's tantalizing collection of Easter gift baskets is this 3lb basket that includes a plush bunny and is full of treats: Tom Clark's Popcorn, Peeps Eggs, Lifesaver 5 Flavor Gummies, a Reese's Peanut Butter Egg, Wonka Bottle Caps, Tootsie Rolls, Fun Dip Candy and Sour Skittles.

Happy Easter Basket, $29, Seattle Chocolate

Straight from the Pacific Northwest from woman-owned Seattle Chocolate is this gorgeous Easter gift: a chocolate bunny, Carrot Cake Truffle Bar and truffle assortment – Hazelnut Butter, San Juan Sea Salt, Blackberry and Pink Bubbly – all packaged in a beautiful illustrated box.

Eggs-traordinary Tackle Box, $26, Dylan's Candy Bar

Every Easter candy you could imagine, all in one handy box - chocolates, pretzels, and fruity treats and jelly beans for the hoppiest Easter ever.

Easter Pen Pals, $19.95, Hotel Chocolat

How cute is this set of Easter pals? Along with a traditional milk chocolate bunny named Rabbert, you'll find Elizapeck the milk chocolate caramel chick and white chocolate Wooliam the sheep.

Hershey's Assorted Easter Candy, 75 pieces, $15.99, Safeway

Keeping it classic with this pack of fun-sized candy with all of your Easter faves: Whoppers Mini Robin Eggs, Reese's Peanut Butter Eggs, Kit Kat Miniatures, and last but not least, Cadbury Milk Chocolate Mini Eggs.

Sugarfina Easter 4-Piece Candy Bento Box, $38, Nordstrom

Four chic and sweet Easter treats – Robin's Egg Caramels, Bunny Tails, Marshmallow Eggs and Baby Butterflies – are presented in a beautiful reusable box with magnetic closure.

Easter Egg Gift Bag, $25, Ethel M Chocolates

Are you a berry big fan of chocolatey fruit flavors? This cute Ethel M gift bag contains eight individually wrapped milk chocolate strawberry truffle Easter eggs. Yum!

Easter Favorites Basket, $50, See's Candy

See’s Candy never disappoints with it's Easter goodies. Among our favorites is this Easter basket containing: a six-pack of assorted Easter eggs, an 'Easter Kitten' box of assorted See's candies, a Little Milk Chocolate Bunny, Jelly Beans, a Rocky Road egg and two Easter Lollypops, one chocolate and one butterscotch.

Russell Stover Milk Chocolate Solid Rabbit, $6.23, Amazon

Everybunny loves a chocolate Easter rabbit! The Russell Stover bunny is solid milk chocolate, a traditional treat that will add joy to any Easter basket.

Peeps Hot Tamales flavor, pack of 10, $1.99, Safeway

We’d be remiss if we didn’t give a nod to this Easter candy that causes a buzz every year. There are two new flavors for Easter 2021 just for the true Peeps addict: Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon Chicks and Froot Loops.

Easter cookies and cupcakes

If you're in the mood for some baked Easter treats, these Easter cookies and cupcakes will be delivered straight to your door.

Easter 6-pack, $69.45, Wicked Good Cupcakes

Instead of Easter candy, how about Easter cupcakes? With this gift pack, which includes a Lovepop 3D Easter card, you can choose six Easter-themed layered cupcake jars from a whopping 21 flavors like S'mores, red velvet, Vanilla birthday cake and more. The treats – which also come in a gluten-free version – are from Wicked Good Cupcakes, which you may have spotted on Shark Tank, GMA and The View.

Buttercream Frosted Cookies gift tin, $44.99, Cheryl's

For anyone who can’t resist a cheery Easter cookie, there’s this gift tin from Cheryl’s filled with a total of 16 buttercream frosted cookies: 9 frosted cut-out cookies along with 2 Unicorn Sprinkle Cookies, 2 Lemon Burst Cookies, 2 Orange Citrus cookies, and a Key Lime Cookie.

Easter Delight Cookie Box 2021, $39.99, Mrs Fields

Another great Easter cookie gift to share: in this fun Easter box you’ll find 24 Mrs Fields Nibblers bite-sized cookies plus two hand-frosted Easter cookies perfect to get hopping on spring.

