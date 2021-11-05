These are 10 of the most popular deals in the Nordstrom Early Black Friday sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

It’s almost Black Friday but we're not waiting until November 26 to grab the best deals. Nordstrom's Early Black Friday sale is on right now!

Whether you want to cross some presents off your gift list, refresh your home or wardrobe for the holidays, or just plain treat yourself, there’s definitely something for everyone.

We’re making it a little bit easier to find the perfect deal with an edit of our favorite bestsellers to shop across the board: men's, kids' and women’s fashion buys as well as beauty and home bargains.

So shop all of the bestsellers in the Early Black Friday sale, which ends on November 26, or keep scrolling to discover the 10 top popular deals we’re shopping now.

Check out 10 of the most popular deals in the Early Black Friday sale...

Kendra Scott Tessa Stone Stud Earrings, was $50 now $23.90, Nordstrom

Juicy Couture Classic Velour Hoodie, six colors, was $89 now $54.90, Nordstrom

Tucker and Tate One-Piece Baby PJs, were $22 now $13.20, Nordstrom

Wellbe, 7 Eco-friendly Washable Cosmetic Cloths, was $30 now $12, Nordstrom

Jessica Simpson Pirrie Pump, more colors, was $88.95 now $53.40, Nordstrom

Coach Tabby 26 Colorblock Leather Crossbody Bag, was $395 now $276.50, Nordstrom

Slowtide 2-Piece Yoga Mat/Fitness Towel Bundle, was $76.90 now $46.14, Nordstrom

AllSaints Men's Whitmore Moto Boot, was $290 now $169.90, Nordstrom

Wellbe Embrace Organic Cotton Weighted Blanket, was $150 now $60, Nordstrom

400 Thread Count Organic Cotton Sateen Sheet Set, was from $99 now from $59.40, Nordstrom

