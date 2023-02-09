Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska receives a very special gift at 10 Downing Street

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

While Aspinal of London might be best-known for its stylish, and royal-loved, bags, it was a very special Aspinal scarf that took centre stage at 10 Downing Street this week.

When Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and Olena Zelenska met with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy, it is reported that Ms Murthy gifted the Ukrainian First Lady with a beautiful #StandWithUkraine sunflower printed silk scarf, an Aspinal piece created by to raise awareness for the relief efforts in the war-struck country.

Proceeds from the scarf, designed by Mariya Dykalo at Aspinal of London, above, go to help provide shelters for women and children in Lviv

All proceeds from the sale of the 100% silk scarf, which features a sunflower oil painting design by Mariya Dykalo at Aspinal of London, go to the The Centre for Women's Perspectives, an organisation which creates shelters for women and children in Lviv, Ms Dykalo's home city.

#STANDWITHUKRAINE Sunflower Silk Scarf, £145, Aspinal of London

Sunflowers, of course, are Ukraine's national bloom, and have become a symbol of the people of Ukraine, their hope and resilience. The stunning scarf's blue and yellow design also represents the colours of the Ukrainian flag.

“I’m so proud of the charity work that Aspinal of London has committed to over the years, but as a Ukrainian, the #STANDWITHUKRAINE initiative is a deeply personal project," said artist Mariya Dykalo.

"I am honoured that the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska was presented with my ‘sunflowers’ artwork by Ms Murthy at 10 Downing Street this week as a symbol of the charity work in aid of Ukraine by the people of the UK."

#STANDWITHUKRAINE Heart keyring, £45, Aspinal of London

The Aspinal capsule collection designed by Ms Dykalo also includes a blue and yellow heart-shaped keyring, with funds going to Dattalion, a free online platform. The independent open-source database of footage is helping shine a light on what is happening on the ground during Russia’s brutal war against Ukraine.

