The meteorologist enjoyed a break from Today with her husband and three sons

Dylan Dreyer has been the ultimate jet-setter recently, but she took time out from her hectic work schedule to spend some quality time with her family on July 4 - and she looked lovely.

The Today host appeared tanned, toned and relaxed in photos she shared on Instagram with her husband, Brian Fichera, and their sons, Rusty, one, Oliver, three, and Calvin, six.

The family were joined by additional friends and loved ones as they made the most of Independence Day at their waterside vacation home.

One photo showed Dylan dressed in a pair of white shorts, and a casual blue T-shirt as she balanced her youngest on her hip.

The group carried buckets and spades and the sun shone down on them as they smiled for the camera. "Absolutely classic 4th of July," she wrote alongside the selection of photos which included snapshots of them with sparklers and wrapped in towels, suggesting they'd been in the water.

Fans commented: "Is this your home? It’s beautiful," and, "Awesome family pic! Happy birthday USA."

Before they headed off on their mini-vacation, Dylan shared how she was preparing for their getaway. Due to Calvin's Celiac Disease diagnosis earlier this year, the mom-of-three has to be extra vigilant with her food prep - but she took it all in her stride.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian live with their three sons in downtown New York City

Dylan wowed fans as she somehow found time in her busy life to whip up two lots of gluten free dough - one for a pizza base, and another to make hamburger buns - for their time away.

Showing off her organizational skills, Dylan posted photos of her neatly labeled containers with all the ingredients inside her New York apartment.

© Instagram Dylan and her family love visiting their beach house

The family will be enjoying the space at their beach home as all three boys normally share a bedroom at their NYC home.

Dylan was once again praised for her down-to-earth attitude when she shared a photo of their adorable room and her space-saving hacks. The bedroom features a set of bunk beds - which double up as storage units – and a cot in the corner for Rusty to sleep in.

© Instagram Dylan and Brian are getting their parenting down pat

The room also boasts plenty of natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows and is filled with toys for her children to play with. Alongside several photos of her kids posing inside their bedroom, Dylan wrote: "'You have to move,' they said. 'You'll never fit in your apartment,' they said. 'Time for a bigger place,' they said. This is how you do it in NYC. I think they all fit just fine…for now. #nycliving #my3sons #roommates."

© Getty Calvin loves cooking with his mom

Fans were quick to comment on the photos, and many were more than impressed. "Bravo to you," one wrote, while another commented: "Same! Please don't move. We have more fun in the city, facts."