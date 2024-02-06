Celine Dion turns heads in skinny jeans as BTS Grammys look is revealed

Celine Dion’s fans are still buzzing from her surprise appearance at the Grammys 2024 and it wasn’t just on stage where the Canadian singer shone.

After her emotional presentation to Taylor Swift, Celine and her team took to Instagram to look back on the incredible evening and shared BTS photos which left fans in awe.

In addition to snapshots of Celine - who has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome - looking radiant in her elegant camel brown coat which she wore over her floor-length, blush pink gown dress, there were also images of her being congratulated by Oprah Winfrey and Stevie Wonder.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celine Dion gets emotional during appearance at the Grammys 2024

The photos showed her being flanked by her grown son, Rene-Charles, and Celine wowed in yet another stunning, but more casual outfit.

The "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker wore dark, skinny jeans, teamed with a long, white coat and pashmina. Celine wore a pair of white boots and was beaming with delight.

In the caption, she thanked her glam squad, including stylist, Law Roach, who came out of retirement to dress her on the night.

Celine's appearance was warmly welcomed amid the star's battle with SPS, which has meant the legendary songstress has largely kept away from the spotlight in recent times.

However, the singer is slowly making her way back into public life and is even set to release a documentary outlining her journey over the past year or so.

© Emma McIntyre Law Roach and Celine Dion attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena

Prime Video will be releasing a new feature-length film, titled I Am: Celine Dion, directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor.

Celine’s Grammys guest, Law Roach, also took to Instagram to give a positive update on his client.

"This makes me so much Joy! Not just to dress my Queen again but the fact that she’s HEALTHY AND HAPPY! The UNIVERSE always PROTECTS and PROVIDES Thank you @maisonvalentino @pppiccioli@f3nardi @tiffanyandco@michaelmclaughlin2@matthewreisman and of course, thank you Celine for allowing me to share this triumphant moment with you..”

Celine with her three children

The five-time Grammy winner has been suffering with the rare and incurable neurological disorder since 2022.

Celine shares 23-year-old René Charles and 13-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson with her late husband, Rene Angélil and the family are navigating this challenging journey together.

© Kevin Mazur Celine spoke at the Grammys

Shining a light onto how they are likely feeling, Lucy Shripton, Parenting Expert at The Baby Show, and founder of The Sleep Nanny, spoke to HELLO! about the realities of seeing a beloved parent suffer from illness.

"It's awful for any family to go through and from a parent/child perspective, her twins are now 13 and I have a 13 year old boy myself so can relate and am confident that they can take care of their own personal needs and I'm sure they are incredibly supportive with their mum who is also cared for by her sister.”

© KMazur Celine shares her children with her late husband Rene Angelil

She added: "I don't think it would prevent those boys from having a childhood or having to step into adulthood too soon. Instead I think it will bring that family close together; they will step up and will be caring for their mom.”

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.