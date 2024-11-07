Prince William undergoes 'subtle' image overhaul amid new role

The Prince of Wales caused ripples of excitement this summer when he emerged from his family break with a stubbly beard.

The enthusiastic reception to his facial hair likely pleased the Prince of Wales, because since then, he has kept it in place and has further embraced a relaxed style.

During his time in South Africa to celebrate the EarthShott Prize, Prince William debuted his most laidback look yet, rocking a vintage blazer in a black and white Prince of Wales check, sourced from a vintage shop in London, with £130 sustainable trainers by Purified Shoes, made from biodegradable materials and zero plastic.

© Getty Prince William wore a more casual ensemble than ever

While his footwear and casual blazer were nods to his appreciation of living sustainably, his style overhaul also reflects where the future king is in his life at present.

Prince William's new look

"I love Prince William's style overhaul, it suits his kind energy," says personal stylist Sian Clarke. "His role is expanding, along with his life experience and fatherhood, so it's only natural that his style has taken a more subtle and soft look."

Never before has Prince William worn trainers to a formal event, showing his confidence is at an all-time high, no matter the engagement he attends.

© Getty Prince William wore a casual outfit on the green carpet

"Prince William has such a varied and chaotic role and his new relaxed style will not only help him keep grounded and calm but it's also a sign of his hard work and quiet confidence that he's happy and relaxed with his work."

Sian continues that his laidback look is crucial in keeping the royal feeling at ease when he's a long way from home, without his family.

"A more casual vibe keeps us more relaxed, helps with focus and reduces stress levels," she says.

On what is undoubtedly a high-pressure trip for Prince William, Sian explains that feeling physically comfortable gives us fewer distractions so we can tune into the role we have and nail what we set out to achieve.

© Getty Prince William likely feels confident in his casual clothes

The prince's choice of a vintage blazer, which looked worn in and comfortable, is notable too. Sian says: "The fabric tends to feel softer on our skin. this gives us one less thing to think about as well as stopping us from fidgeting in uncomfy clothes which instantly ruins an outfit and professionalism."

