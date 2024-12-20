Rebecca Adlington's tiny sequin mini dress is her most daring look yet

On Wednesday evening, the stunning Rebecca Adlington showed off her style credentials once again, rocking an incredible silver sequin dress by online brand Queens of Archive.

The Taylor Swift style number, which would look incredible at a Christmas Party, costs £475 and the mother-of-two teamed it with swish silver heels, letting her trademark blonde hair flow.

© WireImage Rebecca looked incredible at the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year 2024

The lady behind this chic outfit was celebrity stylist Martine Alexander and what a look this was!

Martine gave HELLO the lowdown on this fabulous party style. "No December red carpet is right without a nod to festivities, so when it comes to Becky and SPOTY we always bring out the sequins and sparkle!," she told us.

Rebecca wore this stunning dress by Queens of Archive

"Becky has the best legs so I always want her to wear something fun and short. This Queens of Archive dress is a dress that can be worn all year round. The dress takes a regular sequin dress to the next level with the embellished fringing and sequins, and what's great is they're a small local business that's making waves in the fashion world."

She added: "The shape is super flattering as the waistline position means it skims the body, rather than clinging. So if you're feeling a bit self-conscious of your tum, this is a brilliant option for you. To give the dress a more 'night out' vibe, add a sheer 10 denier black tight and platform heel or a metallic boot."

Some of us get quite nervous about bringing out the sparkle over the festive season when it comes to our wardrobes, but Martine has some fail-safe tips for Christmas dressing made easy.

She explained: "Over Christmas, sequins are the perfect companion to your existing wardrobe. One item that is made up of sequins can give your wardrobe an instant facelift. If you're feeling brave then wear a sequined top and bottom; there's some gorgeous suits on the high street. Team a suit with a simple fine knit and a kitten heel (no one wants to have sore feet on Christmas Day, after all.)"

How to wear sequin trousers

Martine reveals: "If you're opting for a sequin trouser or a skirt, you can choose to style your look more relaxed with an oversized knit tucked in at the front (French tuck) or smarten your look with a silk or chiffon blouse or shirt.

Sequin trousers are perfect for Christmas

If you're choosing to wear a sequin skirt, add a knee high boot rather than a high heel to instantly elevate your look in the trend stakes.

Wearing a sequin jumper

"If you're more of the shy and retiring type and don't want everyone to notice your outfit when you walk in the room, but still want to look festive, there's some gorgeous knits on the high street with very subtle nods to sequins.

Martine explains that a Christmas jumper can add a hint of sparkle

Keep the rest of your look very simple and you should feel like you blend into the festive mood."