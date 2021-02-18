We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ranvir Singh has been the queen of jumpsuits this week as she continues her cover for Lorraine Kelly on ITV's Lorraine.

The TV star rocked another fabulous outfit on Wednesday morning's show – and we think it might be her boldest look yet!

Wearing a floral-patterned jumpsuit from Phase Eight, the star sported her signature glowing skin with the all-in-one look, which fans were quickly swooning over!

Ranvir is being dressed by Good Morning Britain stylist Debbie Harper for her stint on Lorraine – and she shared a gorgeous snap of the outfit on Instagram.

The presenter's waist-cinching jumpsuit features a deep V-neckline, straight-legged trousers and elbow-length sleeves.

"Gorgeous jumpsuit worn by a beautiful attractive gorgeous lady," one fan commented. A second said: "I want all her jumpsuits, she looks amazing as always! Defiantly the queen of jumpsuits."

Ranvir stunned fans in her bold floral jumpsuit

Sadly, Ranvir's statement piece doesn't appear to be available, but there is a very similar option on Phase Eight which is currently reduced to £49.50 from £99 in the sale.

The 'Ambree Rose' jumpsuit also features a vivid floral print throughout, straight leg cut with fluted sleeves and a wrap-style bodice.

Jumpsuit, £49.50, Phase Eight

On Thursday's show, Ranvir rocked another jumpsuit, this time from Damsel in a Dress. The teal number featured statement buttons, wide legs, and a matching figure-flattering belt.

Tuesday saw Ranvir sporting a pretty pastel jumpsuit from & Other Stories. The presenter's waist-cinching jumpsuit features a deep V-neck line, statement padded shoulders and a matching belt. And, it’s still available to shop online for £120.

Ranvir looked gorgeous in green

Ranvir wowed in a green Karen Millen number for her return to the show on Monday - teaming the chic design with a pair of black Mango heels and her glossy dark hair.

Jumpsuit, £134.25, Karen Millen

If you're in love with the presenter's look, you're in luck, as it's still available to shop at Karen Millen - and it's in the sale. Originally £179, it's currently down to £134.75. Tempted?

