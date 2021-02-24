Janette Manrara shows off dancer's legs in stunning mini dress The Strictly star had an unusual choice of footwear!

Janette Manrara stunned fans in a gorgeous new look on Wednesday.

Sharing videos to her Instagram Stories ahead of her appearance on that day's episode of Loose Women, the dance pro showed off her long, toned legs in a peach mini shirt dress that had a lovely summery feel.

MORE: Janette Manrara admits regret over husband Aljaz Skorjanec's birthday gift

Janette completed the look with her shoulder-length brown hair in a sleek style plus glam red lips.

However, the down-to-earth star wasn't quite as dressed up as she seemed and was actually sporting an unusual choice of footwear for such a lovely outfit…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara shows off dancer's legs and surprising choice of footwear!

Speaking to her followers, Janette told them she was enjoying some coffee before appearing on the ITV lunchtime show.

SEE: Strictly's Aljaz Skorjanec celebrates baby joy!

MORE: Aljaz Skorjanec reacts after Janette Manrara's intimate marriage revelation

She then turned her attention to her outfit. "I thought, this is such a nice dress," the star said, panning her camera down to reveal the mini skirt design.

The Strictly star always looks glam

"It's from PrettyLittleThing, but the nice thing about doing meetings and interviews and things from home and when you're working from home, is that the top half can look like that, and the bottom half…"

Focusing on her feet, the 37-year-old showed that she had teamed her pretty dress with a pair of fluffy grey slippers!

She beamed at the camera as she said: "Comfort."

Janette, who is married to her co-star, Aljaz Skorjanec, is a fan favourite on Strictly and reached the final for the first time last year with her celebrity partner, HRVY.

Janette recently posed in a stunning ballgown

During the latest lockdown, she has been sharing regular insights into her life, including some seriously inspirational fashion moments.

On Monday, Janette posted a gorgeous throwback snap of herself rocking an elegant ballgown and looking fit for an awards show.

Captioning the smiling photo, she wrote: "The #Oscars were meant to be this weekend! Unfortunately it has had to be postponed.

"We were so lucky to be able to film some highlights from our #RemeberingTheOscars Show, as we too had to postpone. This is photo from the opening of our show @rememberingtour!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.