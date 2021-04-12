Vogue Williams twins with Kate Middleton in the pastel outfit you've always wanted

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Vogue Williams loves to wear rainbow bright, colourful clothes and we absolutely love her for it.

On Sunday afternoon, the blonde beauty was snapped wearing a stunning pastel shirred dress by one of her favourite designers Olivia Rubin.

The dress is known as the 'Delphine Battenberg' - a play on the famous cake that features pastel checks. Genius!

The printed design has long sleeves, a fitted, shirred bodice and cuffs. Priced at £250, it's a great investment buy that could be dressed up or down.

Pastel delight! Vogue wows in Olivia Rubin dress and Aspinal London bag

The style is actually only available for pre-order right now, so Vogue has had a sneaky peak.

Delphine Battenberg Midi dress, £250, Olivia Rubin

Don't worry though, New Look also has a shirred dress that boasts a similar shape with a pretty pink tone for just £27.99.

Ginham Shirred Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, £27.99, New Look

As always, the mother-of-two brought the glam by accessing to the max - sporting a pair of stunning lilac hoop earrings by Soru, and a pastel bag from Aspinal of London. She also added a pair of tan boots by Maxine.

Gia Lilac Zircon Hoop Earrings, £165, Soru

Now, if you are a beady-eyed royal fan, you will see that the Irish star has also channelled some brands loved by none other than the Duchess of Cambridge with her latest lewk. Her pastel Aspinal London bag in lilac is the exact design Kate has. The 'Midi Mayfair Bag' is priced at £495 and boats a shiny croc print, made in a structured boxy design with three inner compartments and has a statement shield lock clasp. The royal loves the bag so much she has it in cream and lilac.

Midi Mayfair Bag, £595, Aspinal London

Soru jewellery is a firm favourite of Kate's too - having wore many pairs of dazzling jewels through the years they are a permanent fixture in her jewellery box. Vogue is also a big fan of the brand, rocking their rainbow earrings and necklaces frequently.

Lastly, her Maxine boots also have a royal fan - Lady Amelia Windsor! The stylish royal attended the Peter Pilotto A/W 2019 show and sported a hot pink frock for the occasion, teamed with a pair of £450 playful powder blue suede pumps that featured a smiley face across the toe by the designer brand.

Three royally-loved labels? Vogue you're in great company!

