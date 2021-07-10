Pippa Middleton's new bag is on sale - and perfect for your back to work wardrobe

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Putting in a surprise appearance at the Euro 2020 semi-final on Wednesday night, Pippa Middleton headed to Wembley stadium alongside her husband, James Matthews. Dressed to impress, the 37-year-old teamed an elegant Lipsy knit with statement capri pants and a nude handbag from Aspinal of London.

London Tote in soft taupe pebble, was £650 NOW £325, Aspinal of London

Clearly sharing her sister Duchess Kate's love of the brand, Pippa rocked the 'London Tote' in soft taupe pebble. Typically retailing at £650, this gorgeous style has since been reduced by 50% in the sale, and at £325 it's a total bargain!

Simple and understated, it's the ultimate everyday companion. Handcrafted from textured full-grain leather, you can wear Pippa's bag over the shoulder or carry it by the soft top handles.

Pippa owns a number of bags from Aspinal of London

It's not the first time that Pippa's accessorised with an Aspinal of London bag, she also owns a selection of the brand's totes. One of her favourites is the 'Portobello' and she's regularly snapped wearing it while out and about in London.

Sharing her admiration, the Duchess of Cambridge boasts an equally impressive collection, though her favourite style is the 'Mayfair', which she owns in a variety of different colours.

When Kate stepped out at the beginning of 2020 for a visit to the Royal Opera House, our eyes darted straight to her arm candy as she styled her very classy Oscar de la Renta frock with the black midi Mayfair bag.

She also sported the nude version in 2018 while attending the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit. Wowing onlookers in her lilac dress by Emilia Wickstead, the mum-of-three stepped out with her £595 crocodile embossed bag.

Adding the chicest nude stiletto pumps and a silver jewellery set, Kate rocked her signature glossy blow-dry. Opting for natural and dewy makeup, she combined a brown smokey shadow with rosy blusher and a nude lipgloss to match – so stunning.

