It's no secret that Geri Horner can't get enough of a white outfit. The Spice Girls star took things to the next level when she enjoyed a family camping trip with her husband Christian Horner and their son Monty, however, wearing cream from head-to-toe.

The 49-year-old singer shared several snaps from their country getaway, captioning the images: "Carry on camping. Hope you're having a lovely weekend".

WATCH: Geri Horner celebrates her 49th birthday in style

The cute pictures included one of her Formula One boss husband Christian pitching the tent, and another of their sweet son Monty, four, living his best camping life. It was Geri's outfit that really got fans talking, however.

Braving the muddy fields and grass stains, Geri shunned all notions of practical dressing by donning a chic get-up in her favourite light tones.

Geri's all-white outfit was a bold choice for camping

She wore a belted overshirt layered over a white poloneck, paired with floor-skimming, loose flares that fell over her pristine white trousers. Stunning - but not very field-friendly, as her fans were quick to point out!

One Instagram follower joked: "You are the only person that could pull off an all cream outfit camping love it" while another said: "I would be filthy before I even got out there!".

Fans agreed the Spice Girls star pulled off the look

Others were simply loving the sweet family snapshots, with one praising how "down to earth" Geri has remained.

We'd wear Geri's camping look for a day out in the city. A white overshirt is a must for your summer wardrobe and since there's no sign of neutral shades going out of style any time soon, now is the time to invest in a quality piece you can keep forever.

Long Buttoned Overshirt, £95, & Other Stories

Geri previously opened up about her decision to only wear white and cream clothing, explaining it had become something of a uniform.

She told The Sun: "Everything becomes really simple. I like the colour, and it's like wearing a school uniform as an adult.

"It matches with everything and I literally don’t have to think in the mornings. It's great for busy people - it kind of looks like you've made an effort when you haven't."

