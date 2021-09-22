Celine Dion confirms exciting news in the dreamiest blue top This is amazing!

Celine Dion has an extensive back catalogue of songs that we could listen to endlessly on repeat, and on Tuesday she made an exciting announcement about her classic 1987 hit, Lolita.

On her Instagram Stories, the star shared a clip from the song's original music video, as she revealed that it would be heading to YouTube in HD format.

"Fashion in the 80s now in HD," she wrote alongside a winking emoji. "The official remastered video for 'Lolita' is available on all official channels, check it out! Team Celine #40YearsOfCelineDion."

In the music video, Celine looked radiant in a gorgeous blue top and matching mini-skirt as she sat on the top deck of a tour bus going around the streets of Edinburgh.

The singer rocked some other incredible looks in the music video, including a gorgeous bronze and black leather ensemble with a cut-out stomach.

She also wore an all-black outfit with a cinched waist as she gazed wistfully out over a bridge and ran across roads.

Fans will be delighted with the announcement

Lolita (trop jeune pour aimer), which is translated as Lolita (Too Young to Love), marked a change in style for the Canadian singer with her publicist at the time, Mia Dumont, remarking: "All of a sudden she had this body.

"These legs from here to there. And she was beautiful. People could see that she was beautiful."

Celine has continued to wow fans with her flawless figure and sensational outfits, and last month she left them speechless with some stunning black-and-white shots.

Celine always has the best fashions

In the first, the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker wore a form-fitting tuxedo jacket and teamed it with an elegant necklace. Her hair was worn in long waves and Celine's skin was flawless. The second picture was equally as gorgeous, showing her casually dressed in a dark sweater and again her locks were loose.

She captioned the post: "Five years ago today, we finally shared 'Encore un soir' with you. This album, which is so precious to me, will always remind me that you have been there with me through it all.

"I'm so grateful for your love and encouragement. I'm also very thankful for the songwriters and producers who shared their amazing talent and gave me the right words to express what I was feeling."

