Kate Hudson marks end of an era in heartfelt message to Tom Brady amid retirement rumors The Music star is a huge sports fan

Kate Hudson was one of the many stars to pay tribute to Tom Brady following the rumors of his retirement.

With many reports speculating that Tom will soon retire from NFL - after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl wins - the Hollywood star penned a heartfelt message to the sports star.

Alongside a picture of Tom on the pitch, Kate wrote: "No matter what team you love, no matter what side of the divisions you root for, we have all been blessed to watch the Greatest Of All Time show up every game ready to play.

VIDEO: Kate Hudson shares adorable workout footage with daughter Rani

"TB what a phenomenal career! I am a girl who loves football, with no physical connection to playing the sport but your dedication, follow through, focus, and generosity translates and is truly inspirational. Happy retirement buddy and you will be missed! @tombrady."

Kate later edited the post after Tom addressed the rumors, wriitng: "EDIT EDIT…. Hold up…. See you next season….?"

Fans were quick to comment on the post with many showing their support for Tom and his career. "This made me cry. Thank you, so true," while another wrote: "Inspirationally said. Tom Brady was a true legend of football." A third simply responded with a crying emoji.

Kate Hudson paid a heartfelt tribute to Tom Brady following rumors of his retirement

After many reports circulating in the media concerning his future career, Tom's agent released a statement to confirm that "Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy".

"I understand the advance speculation about Tom's future," his agent, Don Yee, said in the statement Saturday.

Tom Brady's fans are hoping the rumors aren't true

"Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon."

It was confirmed that Tom had told the Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht Saturday that he hadn't yet made a decision However his NFL teammates began paying tribute, with former Patriots teammate Julian Edelman tweeting: "Thanks for the memories, babe." "Hell of a run!," wrote Bucs.

