﻿
sophia-vergara

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Sofia Vergara stuns in skinny jeans and head-to-toe designer

The Modern Family actress looked amazing

Sofia Vergara has wowed fans with a must-see outfit. The Modern Family star took to social media to showcase her sartorial prowess, wearing head-to-toe designer for a casual mirror selfie.

READ: Sofia Vergara's daring bejewelled bustier might be her most impressive look yet

The 49-year-old looked breathtaking in a pair of skinny blue ripped jeans, paired with a lime green long-sleeve top with dazzling tie-dye effect from It-girl label Proenza Schouler, silver-studded platform heels from Louboutin and a sunshine yellow handbag from Bottega Veneta.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sofia Vergara shares video of herself as a teenager and fans are speechless

The mother-of-one wore her long caramel tresses down lose in a perfectly tousled blowdry and opted for a glam beauty concoction, consisting of a dark brown lip, defined brow, romantic eye-liner flick, natural dewy skin glow and bronzed contour.

MORE: Sofia Vergara looks incredible in ultra flattering jeans and glitzy top

As she snapped a striking selfie, Sofia flashed a glimpse of a fresh nude manicure and unmissable gold drop chandelier earrings.

sophia-vergara-outfit

Sofia looked stunning in skinny jeans 

The star took to Instagram to share the outfit with her 24.9 million followers, alongside the caption: "Lista pa callejear en @walmartfashion," also tagging the luxury labels whose designs she was sporting.

sophia-vergara-corset

The star has a host of dazzling outfits 

Sofia treated followers to a sneak peek inside her beautiful kitchen, which boasts a minimalist gold chandelier, white dining chairs, a spotless large silver fridge, cream-coloured counters and a family-sized dining table.

blue-jeans

Blue Mid-Wash Jeans, £42, River Island

SHOP NOW 

Love Sofia's youthful look? Well, we have just the pair of jeans for you. Featuring relaxed ripped detailing and popular mid-blue wash, these leg-lengthening jeans will provide a go-to seasonless staple. To emulate Sofia's full look, match the jeans with a playful graphic top for a quirky cool-girl appeal.

The actress can also stun in a glitzy summer party look. Sofia enthralled fans as she rocked a gorgeous Saloni dress which she matched with sultry black stilettos and a chic, black, Hermes bag.

MORE: Sofia Vergara wows in sultry bikini - and fans go wild

Sofia completed her look with heavy, dark eye makeup and a touch of deep red lipstick.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about sofia vergaa

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back