Sofia Vergara stuns in skinny jeans and head-to-toe designer

Sofia Vergara has wowed fans with a must-see outfit. The Modern Family star took to social media to showcase her sartorial prowess, wearing head-to-toe designer for a casual mirror selfie.

The 49-year-old looked breathtaking in a pair of skinny blue ripped jeans, paired with a lime green long-sleeve top with dazzling tie-dye effect from It-girl label Proenza Schouler, silver-studded platform heels from Louboutin and a sunshine yellow handbag from Bottega Veneta.

The mother-of-one wore her long caramel tresses down lose in a perfectly tousled blowdry and opted for a glam beauty concoction, consisting of a dark brown lip, defined brow, romantic eye-liner flick, natural dewy skin glow and bronzed contour.

As she snapped a striking selfie, Sofia flashed a glimpse of a fresh nude manicure and unmissable gold drop chandelier earrings.

Sofia looked stunning in skinny jeans

The star took to Instagram to share the outfit with her 24.9 million followers, alongside the caption: "Lista pa callejear en @walmartfashion," also tagging the luxury labels whose designs she was sporting.

The star has a host of dazzling outfits

Sofia treated followers to a sneak peek inside her beautiful kitchen, which boasts a minimalist gold chandelier, white dining chairs, a spotless large silver fridge, cream-coloured counters and a family-sized dining table.

The actress can also stun in a glitzy summer party look. Sofia enthralled fans as she rocked a gorgeous Saloni dress which she matched with sultry black stilettos and a chic, black, Hermes bag.

Sofia completed her look with heavy, dark eye makeup and a touch of deep red lipstick.

