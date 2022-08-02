Ella Toone's lucky necklace you might have missed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We're still not over the amazing win of our incredible Women's England Football Team at Sunday's Euro 2022 final against Germany.

With Prince William in the stands and the nation behind them, the English Lionesses team officially brought football home with their 2-1 victory. Showcasing their inspirational footie skills, the England team did us proud, including Ella Toone who scored the first goal against Germany. Yes girl!

SEE: The England Lionesses' seriously gorgeous engagement photos

SHOP: Where to buy the Womens' football kit

And Ella, who plays for Manchester United, had her lucky charm with her - did you spot it?

Ella wearing Edge of Ember's Lucky Number necklace - and her gold medal

The 22-year-old has been spotted wearing a lucky necklace from fine jewellery brand Edge Of Ember, not just for the final but throughout the tournament.

The necklace, named the Lucky Number Necklace, features two number charms - the number 20, Ella's jersey number.

Lucky Number Necklace, £95, Edge of Ember

Available in 18k gold plated sterling silver, you can choose your lucky number to be on the chain, whether it's a birth date, an anniversary or, like in Ella's case, her lucky jersey number. You can choose a single number or layer two to create your own lucky number.

MORE: The signet rings you'll want to add to your jewellery collection

It's a great layering piece, with its extendable chain, or to wear alone to bring the wearer a token of luck. We could all do with a bit of that!

Ella's not the only famous face to wear the sustainable jewellery brand. Meghan Markle is also a fan, having worn Edge of Ember's Visionary Charm Necklace on occasion.

Visionary Evil Eye Charm Necklace, £128, Edge of Ember

Another lucky charm, Meghan's necklace features an evil eye talisman with topaz gemstones which is designed to ward off evil and bring fortune and good luck.

Unfortunately, Meghan's gold version has sold out, but you can still snap the piece up in sterling silver.

READ: Meghan Markle's new necklace has a hidden meaning

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.