Jesy Nelson shows off 'natural' hair in flirty negligee The former Little Mix singer looked sensational!

Jesy Nelson loves a hair transformation and during the week, she took to Instagram to show off her "natural hair".

The Boyz singer looked flawless as she showed of her bouncy curls, but her outfit really grabbed attention as she modelled a lacy black negligee. The slinky item featured straps over her shoulders and lace detailing around her bust, making for a daring look. The singer posed in a gorgeous living room, and a pool could be seen behind a glass door.

Jesy was quick to highlight her stunning locks, as she captioned the image: "Natural Hair is finally healthy again."

Fans immediately fell in love with the jaw-dropping photo, as one said: "Prettyyyyy," and another simply added: "Icon."

Others complimented her hair, as one shared: "Miss Nelson you should show us more of your natural hair because you look AMAZING."

A second posted: "Wear only this, like this, always," and a third commented: "Nothing better than [a] natural angel."

Jesy looked amazing with her natural hair

Last week, the 31-year-old singer shared surprise videos of herself enjoying a road trip with celebrity friends, wearing a black balconette bikini top.

Jesy looked fantastic with her new subtle honey gold highlights and super fit physique. Her California-based weekend adventure ensured that she wasn't far from her recording studio…

As fans keenly await further updates on her debut album, Jesy has stayed close to her new LA studio – even in her downtime. She captioned one video: "We hike."

Meanwhile, back in June she stunned her followers when she unveiled a striking silver hair transformation.

The singer loves a hair transformation

Trading in her trademark chestnut locks, Jesy flaunted ethereal mermaid-esque tresses. In keeping with her silver aesthetic, the singer sported metallic shades and a pair of oversized silver hoop earrings.

She accentuated her naturally beautiful features with a rich brown smoky eye, black eyeliner, pink blush, and a matte mauve lip.

She captioned the post: "Chapter 31", along with a white heart emoji.

Jesy's fans flooded the comments section with plenty of love, with one adding: "Loving the hairrrr". Another penned: "Your hair looks amazing".

