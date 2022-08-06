Rose Ayling-Ellis looks gorgeous in slinky swimsuit during beach getaway The EastEnders star had been visiting her mum

Rose Ayling-Ellis was recently enjoying a well-deserved break as she enjoyed some time with her mother, and during her time away she headed for the beach.

The EastEnders star made sure to bring plenty of swimsuits with her for her time away, including a dazzling black one that showed off her incredibly toned legs as she relaxed on a stony beach. She teamed her look with a pair of sunglasses, making her look like the ultimate beach babe. The actress also had a spotted swimsuit that she shared in another photo.

In the snap, she looked like a Bond girl as she strolled up the beach after having a dip in the refreshing waters.

But it wasn't just the beach where Rose spent her time, as she also enjoyed a relaxing time in a coffee shop, where she styled out a black turtleneck, and her last photo showed her stroking her pet cat under the chin.

In a simple caption, the Strictly champ wrote: "Home again," adding a house and a yellow heart emoji.

Rose rocked the stunning outfit

Fans flooded the comments with kind messages, as one said: "Beautiful place, beautiful lady," and a second commented: "What a little beauty!"

A third penned: "Happy place. Spending time with Mum. Hope you had a fab time. Nothing beats quality time with family," and a fourth complimented: "Lovely to see you happy Rose! I hope life is giving you everything you want and deserve. You are a ray of sunshine."

Ahead of her time away, Rose stunned fans when she unveiled a drastic hair transformation. She took to Instagram Stories to show off her new look which saw her add platinum blonde highlights to her luscious locks.

Sharing posts from swanky London hairdressers, Salon64, the EastEnders actress wrote: "I dyed my hair!" She happily flaunted the new look with her fans, and it's safe to say, Rose looks beautiful.

