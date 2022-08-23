Faith Hill looks glamorous in laid-back shorts and cami top in fun home video The country singer is a doting mother-of-three

Faith Hill loves nothing more than spending time with her grown-up daughters, and she seems like such a fun mom!

The singer took to Instagram this month to share footage of herself dancing in the garden at her home in Nashville with her middle daughter Maggie.

Fans couldn't believe how youthful Faith looked in the footage, dressed in a black cami top and denim shorts.

The country star's long hair was styled in a half-updo and she showcased her fun side as she balanced sparklers in both hands.

The mother-of-three shares daughters Maggie, 24, Gracie, 25, and 20-year-old Audrey with husband Tim McGraw.

The couple were devastated last year when their youngest, Audrey, flew the nest, but are making sure to spend quality time with their children whenever they can.

Faith Hill looked incredible in a recent home video

Most recently, they both went to New York City to celebrate Gracie's birthday.

The McGraw siblings had all been in the Big Apple for several days when their parents stopped by, and the family enjoyed a night out at The Polo Bar.

Two of the three sisters are taking the entertainment industry by the storm in different ways, too - with Gracie showing a promising career as a Broadway star, and Audrey a budding model and singer.

Maggie, meanwhile, has a degree in Sustainability Science and Practice at Stanford University. While she is more private than her siblings, she has also revealed an interest in music and even had her own band while at college.

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw live in Nashville

While Tim and Faith miss having their daughters at home, they are both incredibly proud of their achievements.

Reflecting on becoming empty nesters, Tim told People last year: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star told People: "We're raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

