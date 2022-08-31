Janette Manrara stuns in striking candy stripe bikini

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Strictly: It Takes Two host Janette Manrara dazzled fans as she beamed for a smiling snap while sporting a striking bikini set. The star posed with some delicious-looking fruit bowls in the striped swimwear as she soaked up the last moments of summer.

MORE: Janette Manrara's rarely-seen second bridal dress for third wedding

Janette looked radiant in the red and cream candy-striped bikini. Featuring thin straps, an eye-catching print and a carefully constructed top, the bikini perfectly showed off the star's sun-kissed glow.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec so loved up in new video

The TV star opted for a fresh-faced look for the image and completed her beach-ready ensemble with a timeless straw hat.

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara flaunts toned legs in spectacular sequin mini dress

She was captured in a pristine white kitchen setting as she prepared some colourful, fruity dishes.

Janette beamed in the striped swim set

The presenter took to social media to share the cheery photo with her fans online. She captioned the post: "Sometimes just 1 weekend of puzzles, beach, pool, matching swimsuits, dancing in the night, mini hair salons, good food, good weather, and good company…. Is all you need to fill your soul with joy! Thank you to @saradaviescc and Simon for being the BEST hosts. And Sara made @aljazskorjanec fav, #BanoffeePie (It was delicious!) We had an incredible time and we are already counting down for the next one."

Fans and friends adored the wholesome picture and gushed over the star's swimsuit style. "Love the matching bikinis," one user said, while another added: "Aww what beautiful photos. So glad you had an amazing time." A third wrote: " Love the swimsuits! It’s lovely you can have so much joy together."

Red Stripe Bikini Top, £23, & Other Stories

Mirror Janette's classic bikini look with this triangle bikini top in an effortless red stripe print. Pair the item with the matching bottoms – or some plain red or white bottoms for a playful colour concoction.

Janette recently confirmed some amazing news for Strictly Come Dancing fans. The former dancing pro, who swapped dancing for hosting in 2021 for the competition’s spin-off series It Takes Two, has confirmed that she will be back to host the chat show.

SEE: 12 Strictly Come Dancing pros' glitzy weddings: Amy Dowden, Janette Manrara & more

The star has confirmed that she will be presenting alongside Rylan Clark for the series which will be back on Monday 26 September on BBC Two and iPlayer - and we’ll definitely be tuning in for the series which looks at all the backstage gossip, training room titbits and exclusive interviews with the contestants.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.