Loose Women's Kaye Adams wows in mini dress ahead of Strictly

Kaye Adams is about to take to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom floor by storm later this month - and if the BBC ballroom show's latest teaser is anything to go by, she is going to be full of fabulous surprises.

The 59-year-old Loose Women presenter opted for a bright pink mini blazer dress when she joined a host of celebrities to take part in a promo film celebrating the new series of the hit dance show. Kaye's legs looked fantastic as she danced and twirled with a mirror ball all while wearing killer fuchsia pink heels.

WATCH: Loose Womens' Kaye Adams twirls in a pink mini blazer dress ahead of her Strictly debut

The daytime TV star wore her glossy blonde hair in a neat bob with a fun side parting and she completed the look with glossy lips and a dramatic smoky eye - which fans are not used to seeing on Kaye.

Kaye gets ready to twirl in heels and a mini

Kaye beamed in the video which also featured familiar favourites such as Helen Skelton and former The X Factor contestant Fleur East, as well as former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh and Bros singer Matt Goss.

If you love Kaye's flattering fuchsia mini dress then you can shop the look at Karen Millen and Simply Be.

Slinky buckle dress, now £55.20, was £69, Karen Millen

Pink blazer wrap dress, £47.50, Simply Be

The mum-of-two has already proved her commitment to staying in the show for as long as possible. Last month the presenter shared a home video of herself on Instagram wearing shorts and another fabulous pair of heels – this time in black – as she practised her dance moves.

Kaye even dances in heels at home

Kaye joked: "I’ll get this if it bloody kills me and it might." But one of her 136k fans encouragingly replied: "You're gonna have supermodel legs by the end of this." And by the looks of it, she already does!

