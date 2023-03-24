Frida Redknapp stuns as she dons daring shoulder-baring look Jamie and Frida Redknapp married in 2021 – and the doting husband was one of the first to comment on her new photo

Frida Redknapp is one glamorous woman, and she loves a daring look, something she proved on Friday with her latest photoshoot.

The blonde beauty looked absolutely spectacular as she donned an elegant suit-dress, which came in the colour-blocking combination of black and white. The outfit looked beautiful on the star, but she added that extra touch by baring her shoulder in the look, allowing the sleeve to partially fall down her arm.

Frida stared sultrily into the camera lens, as her blonde hair elegantly cascaded down past her face.

In a kind message to fans, she posted: "Have a great weekend everyone," ending her striking photo with a smiling face emoji.

Frida's husband Jamie was one of the first to respond to the set of images and it was clear that he was impressed as he shared a heart emoji.

A second responded: "You have a lovely weekend lovely lady," while a third wrote: "Wow this is stunning." Many other followers called her "stunning" and "gorgeous" as they left flame emojis behind.

Frida looked absolutely gorgeous!

Frida consistently wows her followers with some daring looks and earlier in the month, the 38-year-old posted a candid workout video where she trained in a tiny black sports bra and matching gym leggings at her stunning Surrey mansion.

Captioning the post, she penned: "45-minute workout [tick emoji]. I only used resistance bands and my body weight in today's session. Still burned."

Frida and Jamie married in 2021

In the video, Frida held onto a wooden wall fixture at her stunning abode and in the background, her fans saw an excellent view of her stylish garden.

After sharing the details of her sweaty session, the star, who refers to herself as a "health and fitness junkie", whipped up a delicious-looking smoothie for the perfect post-workout fuel.

In the caption, she shared the healthy string of ingredients featured in the tasty masterpiece. "Post-workout smoothie: @bodyism body brilliance, organic frozen blueberries, organic banana, organic frozen chopped mango, Dirtea lion's mane powder, organic oat milk, a spoon of organic nut butter, a few ice cubes. Enjoy!"

