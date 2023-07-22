Penny Lancaster looks absolutely phenomenal in striking mini dress - see photo

While Rod Stewart has been touring Spain, his stunning wife Penny Lancaster has been supporting him every step of the way and the blonde beauty made sure to enjoy the Spanish sun in her latest sensual snap.

On Friday night, Rod performed at the Starlite Catalana Occidente, in Marbella, for the first time in his career and ahead of the gig, Penny posed by the expansive stage. The star soaked up all of the sun in a flirty pink mini dress as she showed off her beautifully toned legs in all of their glory. Her bouncy blonde locks glistened underneath the natural light, and she paired her look with some strappy heels.

WATCH: Penny Lancaster looks gorgeous in figure-hugging animal-print top

Penny didn't caption her photo, but she tagged the location and we know that she will have loved being in the audience supporting her rock star husband.

The 52-year-old has been touring around Spain with husband Rod Stewart and plenty of members of their blended family and Penny has been keeping followers updated on all of their travel antics.

© Instagram Penny was an absolute stunner in her outfit

Earlier in the week, she melted hearts as she took to social media to share a snap of the young babies that have joined the family on the trip, after Rod's son Liam and daughter Ruby both welcomed children back in May.

The mum-of-two, who married the rockstar in 2007, posted an image of the two newborns lying next to each other on a pillow, one in a white onesie, the other in a yellow and brown striped onesie.

© Instagram Penny has been enjoying her trip away

Both of the youngsters looked at the camera and Penny captioned the sweet image: "Best friends [shaking hands emoji]. First cousins. Only three days apart," while tagging the pair's parents in the beautiful snap.

Ruby recently took centre stage as her rock star father posed with the singer as they enjoyed some time along the Spanish coast. Although the deck chairs were on full display at the side of the photo, it appeared neither of them were catching up on the sunbathing.

© Instagram The star has rocked plenty of outfits

Rod had his daughter in a loving embrace and he rocked a casual ensemble that consisted entirely of blue items. He posed in a tight shirt alongside a pair of jeans and matching trainers, while Ruby also appeared to have gotten the memo and stood in a pretty floral dress with red lining.

Like her father, Ruby is also a singer and has previously performed with her country band, The Sisterhood at various festivals. She formed the band with her close friend, Alyssa Bonagura. Before heading into the world of music, the star was also a model, having walked the runway at London Fashion Week back in 2005.

© Instagram Rod and Ruby posed together underneath the Spanish sun

Ruby is Rod's only child with ex-girlfriend Kelly Emberg, who is a successful model, having previously featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Rod and Kelly were together between 1983 and 1990, with the relationship ending when Rod met model Rachel Hunter.

Alongside Ruby, the 78-year-old is father to a further seven children. His eldest daughter, Sarah Streeter, was originally put up for adoption, but the pair have since reconciled and former a strong father-daughter bond with one another.

Rod posed with most of his family

He is also a father to Kimberly and Sean, who he shares with ex-wife Alana Stewart, Renee and Liam, who he shares with ex-wife Rachel Hunter, and sons Alastair and Aiden, who he shares with Penny.

PHOTOS: Penny Lancaster's rarely-seen son Aiden steals the show during lavish family holiday

LOOK: Penny Lancaster stuns in a backless nightie during sunny holiday to Marbella