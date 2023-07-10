Catherine Zeta-Jones is nothing but legs in new photo by the pool

The Chicago star is making the best of the summer

As the record-breaking temperatures across the world from last week settle in, no one is making the best of some time off more than Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The Welsh actress, 53, took to her Instagram Stories to share a quick glimpse of herself soaking up some sun by the pool.

Her photo featured nothing but leg, though, as all that existed in the frame were her legs and their lush backyard pool, surrounded by expansive greenery and pool chairs.

© Instagram Catherine Zeta-Jones shares a glimpse of her day by the pool in a photo on Instagram

She specifically pointed to two freckles on her thigh, writing alongside her photo: "Two thigh freckles that I have had all my life."

Catherine and husband Michael Douglas' son Dylan, 22, made his own impression with a set of poolside photos recently, although focused on a specific part of his body just like his mom.

The college graduate took to Instagram with a series of snaps from a photo session in the pool, dressed in a white button-down and a silver chain.

However, despite being in the pool, he ended up with a sunburn, unbuttoning his shirt to reveal how red his chest had gotten, captioning his photos with: "Sunburn in the pool."

Still, Catherine was a fan, commenting: "Love this," on his photos. She and Dylan recently featured in a throwback the Oscar-winning actress shared from their 2018 Caribbean family vacation, which you can watch in the video below.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones dances in tiny dress in beach video

"Monday Mood! To always waltz with my son on a beach," she wrote alongside the sweet moment of her and Dylan dancing the heat away in their tropical locale, which fans adored.

"I love this!! And the view!" one commented, while another wrote: "So cute! He's gonna be a heartbreaker," and a third added: "What a beautiful thing!!!"

© Instagram The Hollywood couple are doting parents to Dylan and Carys

For the Chicago and Entrapment star, motherhood is pretty serious business, which is why for 12 years of Dylan and sister Carys' life, the Hollywood couple raised them in equally tropical Bermuda, away from the prying eyes of the paparazzi.

"We wanted them to have a normal childhood, not being photographed going to school every day,” she told The Sunday Morning Herald in 2018. We didn't want them to be on film sets with a tutor. If I was working, Michael would be home with them, and vice versa.

"I'm very conscious of my kids being very rooted, very down to earth, and I'm always big on manners. I get complimented on how unaffected they are and that's because they weren't brought up in Hollywood. We managed to retain some of their childhood longer than other folk."

© Getty Images Carys attended the Cannes Film Festival with her parents

While both Dylan and Carys, 20, maintain lives away from the spotlight, both have made appearances alongside their famous parents at high-profile events, such as the National Treasure premiere last year, which Dylan attended, and the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, which saw Carys in attendance.