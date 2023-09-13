Nicole Kidman looks out of this world in head-to-toe ruffles and unexpected accessory

Keith Urban didn't join his wife for the glam event in New York

Nicole Kidman stepped out in New York on Tuesday night, wowing the crowds in head-to-toe ruffles, courtesy of Balenciaga Haute Couture.

The Northman star opted for an ice blue dress complete with a bow tied around her waist, adding unexpected sheer elbow-length black gloves to her look.

Fans lapped up her elegant look, writing: "A perfect queen," "She is the moment," and: "Wonderful goddess."

© Ron Adar/Shutterstock Nicole Kidman's ice blue dress was a hit with fashion fans

Nicole went ultra-glam with her accessories, adding huge diamond studs and diamond-encrusted ear cuffs with matching rings on top of her gloves.

The 56-year-old's skin looked as flawless as ever, with her cheekbones looking seriously sculpted. She added a neutral gloss to her lips and gleaming highlighter for an angelic glow.

LOOK: Nicole Kidman's Rapunzel-inspired hair transformation is straight out of a fairytale

This is the fourth time this week that Nicole has been out and about, wowing with her fashion choices each time. Earlier in the week she chose a mint Victoria Beckham dress for a charity event, which she attended with her husband Keith Urban, with VB giving her seal of approval to the outfit, referring to Nicole as one of her muses.

© Ron Adar/Shutterstock Nicole Kidman looked incredible in Baleciaga

Nicole also impressed onlookers with the outfits she wore to the US Open tennis match, choosing pastels and neutrals every time, proving she's making the most of the summer sun before fall sets in!

For her tennis outing, the Moulin Rouge icon wore a pretty baby pink dress with a blazer on top, showing she does casual attire just as well as she wears elegant ensembles.

© Ron Adar/Shutterstock Nicole Kidman looked incredible on the red carpet

Keith Urban's wife has been switching up her hair look for each appearance, swapping between slick ponytails and long, loose Rapunzel-inspired locks. Her impressive mane looked noticeably blonder when she and her husband attended a charity fundraiser, with fans unable to resist heaping praise on the generous pair.

"Beautiful picture, beautiful smile! A beautiful lady, through and through. A woman of so much substance and character," one fan gushed, while another added: "You both look amazing, and I love the color of that dress."

Given she's been so busy lately, we hope Nicole has carved out some time in her jam-packed schedule to relax!

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub

