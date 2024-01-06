Elizabeth Hurley, 58, shows off incredible flexibility as she performs daring stunt in tiny string bikini

Elizabeth Hurley hit the beach in style on Saturday, but it wasn't the star's incredible bikini body that was attracting attention, as this time the 58-year-old showed off her incredible flexibility.

In an incredible snap shared to her Instagram Stories, the Austin Powers star amazed her followers as she performed a handstand up against a palm tree, using it for a bit of balance. And, as ever, Elizabeth wasn't shy with her choice of swimwear, opting for a tiny sting bikini that was coloured peach.

Captioning the snap, which used an incredible beach scene as its backdrop, the mum-of-one said: "Hurry! Extra 30% off all special offers."

When it comes to her fitness, the model has previously said how she loves the outdoors and makes sure she avoids being sedentary for too long. "I love working in my garden and am never happier than when wielding a strimmer. I walk my dogs a lot too," she previously told MailOnline, adding: "I don't do any set exercise but can't sit still for long."

A half-hour walk is something she incorporates into her day-to-day life, but she does like to weave in some core work with some Pilates and yoga for toning muscle. "I think it's important to stay sort of firm," she told E! News previously. "I don't go to the gym, but I don't lie around on the sofa."

As well as keeping active for exercise, Elizabeth enjoys movement when it comes to well-being. The star shared a video of her partaking in Watsu massage therapy back in November, which she described as "one of the best stretches I've ever had." Watsu therapy is a passive hydrotherapy usually done in water. It combines elements of stretching to enable stretching and joint mobility.

When it comes to diet, Elizabeth isn't one of these celebrities who constantly partake in unsustainable, fad diets, previously admitting to MailOnline: "I actually eat quite a lot, but very little junk or processed foods and don't drink much alcohol. I try to eat lots of vegetables and never eat between meals."

She also told The View: "I always watch what I eat, but I eat plenty of food. I don't do all that green juice, I don't do any of that… powders, I don't really take vitamins. I try not to eat too much for dinner."

In terms of what Elizabeth does eat, she has been known to be a fan of having cups of hot water first thing in the morning to boost metabolism, before tucking into some Greek yoghurt with fruit.

Later in the day, the model likes to stick to fresh vegetables and locally sourced meat.She also revealed she likes to eat early in the day, so her body has enough time to digest before sleeping.