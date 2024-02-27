Queen Letizia wraps up warm in regal cape coat for royal memorial service

Queen Letizia of Spain joined her husband King Felipe to show her support for King Constantine II of Greece's family at his memorial service on Tuesday.

The Spanish royal was pictured arriving at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle alongside the likes of Queen Camilla, Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall for the Thanksgiving Service for the King, who died in Athens at the age of 82 in January 2023.

© Getty Queen Letizia looked regal in blue alongside her husband King Felipe

Looking the epitome of elegance, Letizia chose a head-to-toe regal navy outfit including a column dress that fell just below her knees layered underneath a caped coat.

Pointed-toe kitten heels and a midnight blue clutch tucked underneath her arm added the finishing touches to her coordinated outfit, while she held a fluffy black scarf around her neck to keep the cool wind at bay.

© Getty Princess Anne, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice were also in attendance

Letizia's long brunette hair fell past her shoulders in soft curls, broken up only by the bright diamond drop earrings in her ears. Her husband, meanwhile, chose classic black mourning attire for the occasion.

Colour expert Gabriella Winters previously explained the deeper meaning behind Letizia's calming colour choice to HELLO!. "Psychologically speaking, blue is the most popular colour in the entire world because of its non-threatening placid nature. It is the colour of peace and quiet and it signifies freedom. In the world of business, blue is the mark of formality and it symbolises one's loyalty and devotion to their work," said Gabrielle.

Both black and dark blue are also colours typically associated with grief, with Queen Victoria famously mourning the death of her husband Prince Albert by wearing black for 40 years.

© Getty Princess Anne and Queen Camilla sat together at St George's Chapel

The tradition has continued to the current day, as proven by Prince Charles' navy outfit at Princess Diana's funeral in 1997, and Prince William's blue suit in the days after Queen Elizabeth II's death.

© Getty Prince William pulled out of the service at the last minute

The latter, who is Constantine's godson, was expected to attend the memorial service where he had planned to give a reading. However, Constantine's eldest son Crown Prince Pavlos stepped in to do the honours after the Prince of Wales dropped out at the last minute.

It's understood his absence is due to a "personal matter" and is unrelated to his wife Princess Kate, who continues to be recovering "well" at home following her abdominal surgery in January.

Another notably absent guest was King Charles, who had to miss Tuesday's service due to his ongoing treatment for cancer. Queen Camilla attended on behalf of her husband, while other attendees included Constantine's widow Queen Anne-Marie and children Princess Alexia, Prince Nikolaos, Princess Theodora, and Prince Philippos.

