Maisie Williams looks so different as she ditches her buzz cut for chic 70s curls

Maisie Williams served up a wild and wonderful look at the Dior Cruise 2025 runway on Monday, joining a fleet of A-listers on the Front Row at Drummond Castle in Edinburgh.

Making cheetah print chic, the Game of Thrones actress, 27, looked divine in head-to-toe Dior as she paired a boxy animal-print blazer dress with a matching mini skirt.

The New Look star layered her designer ensemble over a fitted black turtle-neck sweater, slipping into black ballet flats and accessorising with the 'Small Lady Dior My ABCDior' bag in black Cannage calfskin.

© Arnold Jerocki Maisie Williams attends the Dior Cruise 2025 at Drummond Castle

Maisie appeared to have ditched her buzz cut, rocking bouncy waves reminiscent of the 70s as glossy brunette curls brushed her shoulders.

The star has sported her signature choppy pixie cut ever since 2022, a look that ensued following her stint as a platinum blonde mullet wearer.

© Dave Benett Maisie switched up her buzz cut for bouncy 70s curls

The 27-year-old appears to be in her hair chameleon era, switching up her looks to fit with the seasons and getting playful with colours and lengths. Maisie most recently sported waist-length raven hair to mark her birthday back in April.

"In honour of turning 27, I hosted a 70s disco themed party. and it was the best night of my life (so far)," she penned to her 9.6 million Instagram followers.

Maisie recently turned 27 View post on Instagram

Embodying ABBA, the stylish star looked phenomenal in a glitzy co-ord consisting of discoball trousers and a glittering bralette. Maisie looked like a reincarnation of pop icon, Cher, as she added a feather boa and jet-black wig to complete her retro aesthetic.

Maisie Williams' glittering career so far

Maisie has been in the spotlight ever since she landed the role of Arya Stark in HBO's Game of Thrones aged 12; a role she kept for all eight seasons of the fantasy drama series.

Since then, the actress has landed roles in American superhero horror The Mutants, as well as the part of Catherine Dior in 2024 series The New Look, which follows the life of fashion icon Christian Dior.

© Apple TV+ Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior in The New Look

In a podcast episode of Steven Bartlett's A Diary of A CEO, Maisie spoke publicly for the first time about the abuse she suffered from her father during her childhood.

"I had a traumatic relationship with my dad and ever since I can remember I have struggled sleeping," she admitted, touching on how starting a career in the spotlight at such a young age impacted her mental health.

Reflecting on her early years, the actress told Steven: "I think a lot of the traumatic things that were happening, I didn’t realise they were wrong. But I knew – I would look around at other kids and be like, 'Why don’t they seem to understand this pain, or dread, or fear? Where does the joy – when does that come for me?'"