Penny Lancaster, 53, is a real-life cowgirl in suede skirt for run-in with King Charles

Penny Lancaster, 53, made a special trip to King Charles' Scottish home Dumfries House alongside her husband Rod Stewart, 80, for The King’s Foundation's 35th birthday.

The Loose Women star, who is also an ambassador for the charity, dressed for the warm winter weather in a waist-cinching brown suede midi skirt with a leather trim and an elegant A-line silhouette that finished just above her matching heeled boots.

She teamed it with a beige jumper layered over a white shirt and completed her look with a printed neck scarf and a pair of sunglasses to shield her eyes from the blazing sunshine.

Beauty-wise, Penny styled her blonde hair in an elegant updo leaving face-framing strands loose.

Rod, meanwhile, matched his wife in a similarly neutral ensemble including a roll-neck ecru knit, a cream aviator jacket and tartan trainers that added a focal point to his look.

The 'Maggie May' singer's ensemble was much more reserved than many of his bold fashion choices, which Penny has previously praised.

Speaking about her husband's sense of style on Loose Women, Penny shared: "He's a very stylish man and he comes from a certain generation – because he's 70 now – and in those days people used to wear hats out and smart suits all the time. He takes pride in himself and that's what I respect."

She affectionately added: "Sometimes he gets the colours a bit wrong and there's too many spots and stripes, but hey, he can get away with it."

The couple even dress up for one another for date nights at their Essex home, which they share with their sons Alastair, 18, and Aiden, 13. See inside their family dynamics...

Penny and Rod were joined by the King and his royal cousin, David Armstrong-Jones, at the star-studded event on Wednesday.

During the celebrations, Charles placed items in a time capsule that will be opened in 100 years with a focus on what inspired people to devote their time to protecting the natural environment.

King Charles and his charity The Prince's Foundation purchased Dumfries House, which is set on 2,000 acres, in 2007.

Unlike other royal homes, such as his main Scottish base Birkhall, the estate is not intended as a residence for Charles and his wife Camilla. Instead, it is used for a range of education and training opportunities.

