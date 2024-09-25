Binky Felstead, Rosie Fortescue and Lucy Watson to lead Made in Chelsea spin-off

OG stars Binky Felstead, Rosie Fortescue and Lucy Watson will appear in a new Made in Chelsea spin-off. Years after they gifted us with iconic TV moments, the trio are set to return to our screens in Beyond Chelsea on E4.

During the two-part series, Binky, Rosie and Lucy, who have all remained friends, will give fans a glimpse of their day-to-day, as they juggle family life, host events and run successful businesses.

© Channel 4 / Rob Parfitt Binky Felstead, Rosie Fortescue and Lucy Watson will lead a new two-part series

Speaking about Beyond Chelsea, Binky, 34, said: "A lot has changed since I first joined Made in Chelsea 14 years ago as one of the original cast members. I've moved out of Chelsea, married my wonderful husband, and welcomed three beautiful children.

"I'm incredibly proud of Beyond Chelsea – a project I've been passionate about doing for a long time. After conversations with the girls and my MIC family at Monkey and Channel 4, everyone gave it a resounding yes! The series reflects where I am in life now, whilst still giving a nod to the original show. It's so exciting to see it all finally come together."

© Photo: Instagram Binky with her husband Max

Rosie, 34, added: "I never thought I'd be back on camera, but I couldn't turn down the opportunity to film with my best friend, set some records straight and open up my life a little more than I did in the past."

Like Rosie, Lucy, 33, was surprised by her decision to shoot another series. "After leaving Made in Chelsea, I never imagined returning to reality TV. However, after 8 years it turns out I actually quite miss it! I'm excited to be a part of a new show, albeit nervous to share so much about my life once again," she said.

While an official release date is yet to be revealed, Beyond Chelsea is expected to air on E4, and it will also be available to stream on Channel 4 later this year.

© Getty Rosie Fortescue launched her jewellery business in 2015

A lot has changed Binky, Rosie and Lucy. Following her stint on the show, in which she welcomed her daughter India with co-star, Josh Patterson, Binky has since found love with businessman Max Fredrik Dartnon. Their sons – Wilder and Wolfie – were born in 2021 and 2023.

As for Rosie, the MIC alum launched her jewellery brand in 2015. She's also amassed an impressive following on social media.

© Photo: Instagram Lucy Watson and James Dunmore tied the knot in 2021

Lucy, who began dating James Dunmore in 2015, has since married her long-time beau, with the pair tying the knot in Kefalonia in September 2021. Their son, Willoughby James Watson-Dunmore, was born in March 2024.