Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Louise Redknapp displays lace bra in racy unbuttoned shirt
Subscribe
Louise Redknapp displays lace bra in racy unbuttoned shirt
Louise Redknapp in a black dress© David Fisher/Shutterstock for NTA

Louise Redknapp displays lace bra in racy Halloween outfit

The Eternal singer turned heads on Halloween

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Halloween sees celebrities and their kids step out in their wildest and most creative costumes, and Louise Redknapp did not disappoint this year.

The Eternal star, 49, chose a daring outfit on Thursday night, posing in black fitted cigarette trousers, braces and an open white shirt. With the top few buttons undone, she displayed her black lacy bra, finishing her outfit with purple gloves tumbling blonde waves and Joker-style face paint.

Louise Redknapp in a joker outfit on Halloween© Instagram
The Eternal singer dressed in a daring Halloween outfit

Beauty-wise, the 'Angel of Mine' singer added purple eyeshadow to make her eyes pop, a red slit along her eye and fake smile lines from her lips onto her cheeks.

Louise Redknapp and her friend on Halloween© Instagram
Louise wore an underwear-baring outfit

Louise's fashion confessions

Louise – who was married to her ex Jamie Redknapp from 1998 to 2018 – is not afraid to experiment with clothes.

However, she admitted she has some fashion regrets when looking back at her former pop star outfits.

Louise Redknapp attends The Pride of Britain Awards 2024 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on October 21, 2024 in London, England. © Getty
Louise admitted she regrets some of her Eternal outfits

"If I could take anything back it would be the outfits from Eternal days and when I was solo with Naked and Let’s Go Round Again, especially the red leather, PVC and enormous dungarees we wore in Eternal!" she told The Mirror.

"Back then, everybody in pop did ‘outfits’. They didn’t do ‘fashion’ like they do now. When I used to go on tour you didn’t sit down and say, ‘Right – what fashion designer could make some amazing outfits to wear on stage?'

"You had a costume maker that would make outfits that worked if you needed to do a high kick or something. Hilarious!"

Louise Redknapp with sons on beach© Instagram
Louise shares two sons with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

Now, she has swapped her unusual performance outfits for high-street staples from stores like Zara and Peacocks when she relaxes at home with her sons Charley and Beau. Despite always looking elegant, Louise admitted to The Guardian that she is the "shabbiest mum."

"I’m the shabbiest mum on the school run. When I’m not working, I love not making an effort. So I turn up in tracksuit bottoms and an oversized sweatshirt, my hair in a pony," she said.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Louise Redknapp showed off her toned legs in Gucci tights

Speaking to HELLO! about her own collection with Peacocks in 2021, Louise said that she has developed her wardrobe to suit all occasions.

"I'm a big believer in a capsule wardrobe and ten key pieces you can mix and match and wear time and time again," she said.

"As a woman who loves fashion but has children and is on the road, I need quick and easy bits that I can adapt if I want to go for a drink after the show. So, it’s finding those pieces that are durable and that you can wear to do school run, lunch and dinner if you need to."

MORE: Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz twin in matching ET Halloween costumes

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity Style

See more

Read More