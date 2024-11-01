Louise Redknapp displays lace bra in racy Halloween outfit

Halloween sees celebrities and their kids step out in their wildest and most creative costumes, and Louise Redknapp did not disappoint this year.

The Eternal star, 49, chose a daring outfit on Thursday night, posing in black fitted cigarette trousers, braces and an open white shirt. With the top few buttons undone, she displayed her black lacy bra, finishing her outfit with purple gloves tumbling blonde waves and Joker-style face paint.

© Instagram The Eternal singer dressed in a daring Halloween outfit

Beauty-wise, the 'Angel of Mine' singer added purple eyeshadow to make her eyes pop, a red slit along her eye and fake smile lines from her lips onto her cheeks.

© Instagram Louise wore an underwear-baring outfit

Louise's fashion confessions

Louise – who was married to her ex Jamie Redknapp from 1998 to 2018 – is not afraid to experiment with clothes.

However, she admitted she has some fashion regrets when looking back at her former pop star outfits.

© Getty Louise admitted she regrets some of her Eternal outfits

"If I could take anything back it would be the outfits from Eternal days and when I was solo with Naked and Let’s Go Round Again, especially the red leather, PVC and enormous dungarees we wore in Eternal!" she told The Mirror.

"Back then, everybody in pop did ‘outfits’. They didn’t do ‘fashion’ like they do now. When I used to go on tour you didn’t sit down and say, ‘Right – what fashion designer could make some amazing outfits to wear on stage?'

"You had a costume maker that would make outfits that worked if you needed to do a high kick or something. Hilarious!"

© Instagram Louise shares two sons with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp

Now, she has swapped her unusual performance outfits for high-street staples from stores like Zara and Peacocks when she relaxes at home with her sons Charley and Beau. Despite always looking elegant, Louise admitted to The Guardian that she is the "shabbiest mum."

"I’m the shabbiest mum on the school run. When I’m not working, I love not making an effort. So I turn up in tracksuit bottoms and an oversized sweatshirt, my hair in a pony," she said.

Speaking to HELLO! about her own collection with Peacocks in 2021, Louise said that she has developed her wardrobe to suit all occasions.

"I'm a big believer in a capsule wardrobe and ten key pieces you can mix and match and wear time and time again," she said.

"As a woman who loves fashion but has children and is on the road, I need quick and easy bits that I can adapt if I want to go for a drink after the show. So, it’s finding those pieces that are durable and that you can wear to do school run, lunch and dinner if you need to."

