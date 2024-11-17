Stacey Solomon dazzles in Las Vegas as she enjoys personal moment with Adele - watch

Stacey Solomon glittered in gold as she jet set to Las Vegas to watch one of Adele's final performances as part of her residency at Las Vegas' The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The Sort Your Life Out star looked phenomenal in a sparkling sculpted bandeau dress from Nadine Merabi. The fitted mini dress, complete with a strapless neckline and tulip skirt, looked beautiful on her feminine frame.

The mother-of-five, who shares three children with her husband Joe Swash and two from a previous relationship, styled her golden blonde hair in a voluminous Hollywood wave and opted for fluttery false lashes, a rosy blush and soft pink lipstick to complete her Vegas beauty glow.

© Instagram Stacey looked radiant to attend Adele's concert in Las Vegas

Stacey got to experience what most of Adele's fans could only dream of - the opportunity to meet the Grammy Award-winning star in person.

During her performance of 'When We Were Young' which sees Adele step down into the auditorium of The Colosseum to interact with the audience, the singer caught her eyes with Stacey and wrapped her arms around her.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon holds back tears as she hugs Adele during concert

"Wow," Stacey penned on Instagram. "I will never forget this moment… Honestly what an absolute dream come true."

© Instagram Stacey touched down in Vegas earlier this week

She continued: "I have looked up to Adele for such a long time. A strong, inspirational no [expletive] woman with the biggest heart. She’ll never know what that hug meant. To the moon and back Adele.

"I’m so lucky to have had so many women in my lifetime to look up to. And tonight reminded me of all of those women. Most of which were here with me. My sisters, my best friends, my business partners, my colleagues. All of which filmed this special moment for me from every darn angle possible. What a privilege it is to have you all in my life."

Stacey's career in the spotlight

In many ways, Stacey's early career echoes Adele's journey to fame. Stacey appeared on The X Factor in 2009 when she was just 19, the same age Adele was when she released her first album, aptly titled '19'.

© David Fisher/Shutterstock Stacey with her eldest son Zachary at the National Television Awards

Despite sailing through to the final of Simon Cowell's talent show, Stacey ended her music career shortly after and instead became a beloved TV personality. Reflecting on their life-changing experiences, Adele penned Stacey a sweet personal note left for her after the show.

"Stacey! Oh my god! I can't believe you're here. Look at us in Vegas, hahaha!" she penned. "You have blossomed so much, it's been a joy to watch," concluded the star.