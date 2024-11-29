Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jade Thirlwall floats down the red carpet in unexpected bridal corset
Jade Thirlwall floats down the red carpet in unexpected bridal corset

Jade Thirlwall floats down the red carpet in unexpected bridal corset

The former Little Mix star headed out for an evening at The Roundhouse

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
5 minutes ago
Jade Thirlwall epitomised cool on Thursday night when she headed out for the Rolling Stone UK Awards at The Roundhouse in London.

The former Little Mix bandmember, 31, wore a corseted mini dress with a balletic quality owing to its soft pink hue.

The off-the-shoulder number featured a chiffon train for added drama as well as a lace-up front.

Jade Thirlwall on red carpet in pink gown© Getty
Jade looked like a grungy bride

Jade Thirlwall on red carpet in corseted pink dress© Getty
Jade opted for bow-adorned boots

The 'Angel of My Dreams' singer paired her dress with a pair of powder pink satin lace-up boots with a pointed toe and bow detailing. Her brunette locks were styled in undone curls and she wore a mocha makeup look.

Jade Thirlwall poses with award in grungy gown© Getty
Jade opted for a second dramatic gown

Later in the evening, the solo artist underwent an outfit change, nailing grungy chic. The 'Midnight Cowboy' songstress wore another corseted look, this time with a long trailing skirt that appeared to have burnt through holes.

Jade Thirlwall poses with trophy smiling in long greige gown© Getty
Jade's gown had burnt holes

She swapped her noughties-style lace-up boots that Christina Aguilera would approve of for a pair of chunky black boots.

Jade's statement looks

Since going solo, the pop star has stepped out in a slew of memorable looks. Jade wore another pair of killer boots, a square-toed over-the-knee style when she made an appearance on the red carpet at The Music Industry Trust Awards earlier this month. 

Jade Thirlwall on red carpet in over knee boots and mini dress© Getty
Jade opted for a quieter look at The Music Industry Trust Awards

Her daring footwear was teamed with a printed mini dress and black oversized blazer. The 'Shout out to My Ex' singer also wore a blazer when she nailed workwear chic when she performed in the BBC Live Lounge.

Jade Thirlwall in striped greige suit© Getty
Jade nailed elevated workwear

Jade's taupe pinstripe blazer was paired with matching wide-leg trousers, a crisp white shirt, and chunky loafers. 

Jade Thirlwall attends the Burberry show during London Fashion Week September 2024 at the National Theatre on September 16, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)© John Phillips
Jade was so high fashion

A cool-toned brown look always looks incredible on Jade - something she proved at the Burberry Summer 2025 show during London Fashion Week. 

The three-time BRIT Award winner wrapped the brand's classic checked cashmere scarf around her head to look like a vintage movie star but added modern touches with her leather bomber and oversized suit trousers. 

