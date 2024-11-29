Jade Thirlwall floats down the red carpet in unexpected bridal corset

Jade Thirlwall epitomised cool on Thursday night when she headed out for the Rolling Stone UK Awards at The Roundhouse in London.

The former Little Mix bandmember, 31, wore a corseted mini dress with a balletic quality owing to its soft pink hue.

The off-the-shoulder number featured a chiffon train for added drama as well as a lace-up front.

© Getty Jade looked like a grungy bride

© Getty Jade opted for bow-adorned boots

The 'Angel of My Dreams' singer paired her dress with a pair of powder pink satin lace-up boots with a pointed toe and bow detailing. Her brunette locks were styled in undone curls and she wore a mocha makeup look.

© Getty Jade opted for a second dramatic gown

Later in the evening, the solo artist underwent an outfit change, nailing grungy chic. The 'Midnight Cowboy' songstress wore another corseted look, this time with a long trailing skirt that appeared to have burnt through holes.

© Getty Jade's gown had burnt holes

She swapped her noughties-style lace-up boots that Christina Aguilera would approve of for a pair of chunky black boots.

Jade's statement looks

Since going solo, the pop star has stepped out in a slew of memorable looks. Jade wore another pair of killer boots, a square-toed over-the-knee style when she made an appearance on the red carpet at The Music Industry Trust Awards earlier this month.

© Getty Jade opted for a quieter look at The Music Industry Trust Awards

Her daring footwear was teamed with a printed mini dress and black oversized blazer. The 'Shout out to My Ex' singer also wore a blazer when she nailed workwear chic when she performed in the BBC Live Lounge.

© Getty Jade nailed elevated workwear

Jade's taupe pinstripe blazer was paired with matching wide-leg trousers, a crisp white shirt, and chunky loafers.

© John Phillips Jade was so high fashion

A cool-toned brown look always looks incredible on Jade - something she proved at the Burberry Summer 2025 show during London Fashion Week.

The three-time BRIT Award winner wrapped the brand's classic checked cashmere scarf around her head to look like a vintage movie star but added modern touches with her leather bomber and oversized suit trousers.