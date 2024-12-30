Harper Beckham just schooled us all on how to make black jeans look posh

There's no doubt about it, 2024 has been Harper Beckham's year to shine! Not only has she helped her mother Victoria launch numerous products with Victoria Beckham Beauty on Instagram and TikTok, but she's even presented an award to the former Spice Girl at a magazine bash.

At the forefront of this though, is her amazing fashion sense which has been impeccable this year.

© Instagram Harper loves fashion, just like her mother

Of course, when your mother is one of the most stylish women in the world, one arguably has a head start, but we feel that the 13-year-old has come into her own when it comes to her outfits.

Harper seems to favour fuss-free clothes that are beautifully tailored, as well as accessorising with amazing handbags to boot. Which is why we weren't surprised to see her rocking a pair of black jeans on VB's Instagram on Sunday.

Harper Beckham looked lovely in her simple black jeans

The blonde teenager was seen wearing a chic pair of jeans, and she made them look stylish by teaming them with a long sleeve, simple plain black top which gave the whole look a sleek finish.

WATCH: Harper Beckham gives tutorial on her luxury beauty routine

Styling denim separates with classic tops always elevates your look; a key fashion fact that can be utilised by everyone, no matter what age or shape. Full marks, Harper!

Harper's best style moments from 2024

At Paris Fashion Week in September, Harper looked radiant as she posed with her family ahead of Victoria's fashion show, sporting a pretty pink dress and stunning white sandals. The only Beckham daughter swept her hair down her shoulder and her makeup was fresh, glowing, and natural. She accessorised with luxury jewellery from Van Cleef & Arpels.

© Getty Harper Beckham during Paris Fashion Week

Victoria Beckham celebrated her 50th birthday with an epic party back in April and her youngest child arguably stole the show in her custom silk white gown from her mother's label. The white silk number was very grown up and featured a lovely gentle fishtail and delicate straps. She added simple white heels and a pretty box clutch with gold detail.

© Instagram Harper celebrating her mother Victoria's 50th

Last month, Harper joined her famous parents at the tenth anniversary of the Victoria Beckham Dover Street flagship store.

© Instagram Harper attended an event for her mother's eponymous fashion brand, and wore a Zara coat

She stepped out in a cool and casual ensemble that oozed luxury - a tailored coat which came from high street store Zara.