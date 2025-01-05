Victoria Beckham's major red carpet moment at film awards we almost missed

Victoria Beckham no doubt raised a glass as she celebrated an incredible achievement just three days into the new year at the Palm Springs International Film Awards.

As Hollywood royalty descended upon the Palm Springs Convention Center on 3 January, Emelia Pérez actress Zoe Saldana graced the red carpet in a breathtaking burgundy gown embellished with glittering sapphire-like jewels.

Her dress hailed from Victoria's eponymous fashion brand, with the wife of David Beckham revealing on her Instagram Story that Zoe was rocking an unseen dress from the SS25 collection on the red carpet.

© Getty Zoe Saldana attends the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards wearing Victoria Beckham

The Avatar star swept her hair into a romantic French pleat, and sported a glowy bronzed makeup look to highlight her delicate features. Red carpet magic wasn't the only success Victoria can tick off her wishlist for 2025.

In the same week, the fashion designer revealed that Angelina Jolie graced the cover of Hollywood Reporter wearing another gown from her SS25 collection. The actress looked sublime on the cover in a draped liquid metal gown, complete with one of Victoria's signature asymmetrical necklines and swirled swathes of fabric.

It comes as VB teased an "exciting year" as she celebrated the start of 2025.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-four posed in a personalised embroidered bathrobe on a sprawling king-sized bed, penning to her followers: "Happy New Year!! Starting off 2025 with a little me time! So many exciting things to come… I can't wait to share with you xx."

© Instagram Victoria shared an ultra-glamorous photograph of herself to ring in the new year

Victoria's designs already making waves on the red carpet echoes her success in early 2024, when one of her dresses debuted at the inimitable Met Gala.

While the former Spice Girl may not have been at the 2024 Met Gala in person, her presence was palpable as Bridgerton muse Phoebe Dynevor graced the spotlight wearing one of Victoria's designs.

© Getty Phoebe Dynevor attends the 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" wearing Victoria Beckham

The occasion marked a milestone moment for the former pop icon, whose creations had yet to be worn to the prolific event by anyone but herself.

British actress Phoebe, who was personally dressed by Victoria, told Vogue that "ten-year-old me could never have seen this coming." The BAFTA-nominated Rising Star was an ethereal vision wearing archival lace and tulle draped effortlessly across her silhouette.