Lorraine Kelly wows in plunging dress in glam snap from luxurious holiday

It may only be the first week of January, but Lorraine Kelly has already ticked off her first trip of 2025.

The ITV host, 65, took to her Instagram account to share a glorious snap of herself in a fabulously plunging dress during her holiday to Kerala in India. Lorraine donned a stunning green, long-sleeved tropical-patterned dress and a heart pendant necklace while being pictured with a delicious-looking meal.

© Instagram Lorraine beamed for the camera in her fabulous dressq

Captioning the holiday snap, Lorraine wrote: "Bye bye glorious Kerala - what a time we had. Beautiful, fascinating part of the world - and the food!! Thanks to Nikhil for his knowledge of India. We will be back! See you tomorrow as usual at 9am. #kerala #india #glorious #holiday #happy #newyear #nofilter."

Fans couldn’t wait to comment on the glamorous photo. One wrote: "You're glowing, Lorraine—beautiful photos," alongside a red love heart emoji. A second added: "You look beautiful, Lorraine x." Meanwhile, a third penned: "Gorgeous photo."

Lorraine's trip appears to have come just after she celebrated her first Christmas as a grandmother with her daughter Rosie’s baby, Billie.

Over the festive period, Lorraine has not stopped gushing about her granddaughter. To mark the start of the new year, she shared a beautiful, never-before-seen photo of herself cradling the infant.

As part of a lengthy caption, she wrote: "Well, what a year it has been. Feeling very, very lucky [red love heart emoji]. Obviously, the most amazing thing was baby Billie coming into the world on 29th August. She’s such an angel, and Rosie and her Steve are brilliant parents. Being a granny is just pure joy."

She also revealed that Billie has had an incredible influence on her own mother, who, the ITV host confessed, "continues to defy the odds," adding: "Being a great-grandmother has given her a new lease of life."

The stunning photo showed a close-up of baby Billie beaming up at her doting grandmother, who was snuggling into the baby girl.