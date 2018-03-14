12 Photos | Fashion

Celebrities in trouser suits: This could be our favourite fashion trend yet

But which colour is your favourite?

The magic trousers that make Victoria Beckham look six feet tall
Emma Willis wearing a pink velvet suit
The trouser suit is a big trend right now, with celebrities from Victoria Beckham to Meghan Markle and Emma Willis showcasing colourful two-pieces. It's the perfect wardrobe staple for your new year look and suits work for just about any occasion, from work meetings to evening events and weddings. This season is all about colour, be it gentle pastel hues or bright and vibrant fabrics.

 

Emma Willis

When Emma Willis stepped out for the launch of The Voice wearing this incredible pink Racil suit, our heart skipped a beat. This is one hell of a gorgeous suit. The TV star teamed it with a pair of Aquazzura shoes.

Kate Bosworth wearing a blue suit
Kate Bosworth

We've missed Kate Bosworth showcasing her on-duty glam, and when she stepped out in this 70s inspired suit - complete with Penny Lane-esque platforms - we knew this look would be a winner. 

georgia-may-jagger-suit
Georgia May Jagger

Pink to make the boys wink! For the 2018 Fashion Awards, model Georgia opted for a head-to-toe Mulberry outfit. We love the colour of this suit - and her hair! 

Cate Blanchett wearing a pink suit
Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett attended Cannes Film Festival wearing a chic baby pink suit which suited her colouring to perfection. But she didn't just rock one suit... 

Cate Blanchett wearing a yellow suit
She rocked another pastel coloured suit! Cate opted for pale yellow for an appearance at Cannes Film Festival. She teamed her straight leg trousers with a pair of white heels. 

Kristen Stewart wearing a blue Chanel suit
Kristen Stewart

Imagine having Karl Lagerfeld on speed dial? Luckily for Kristen Stewart, she knows the score! The actress stepped out at Cannes Film Festival 2018 wearing a gorgeous high-waisted Chanel suit which she teamed with white sandals and a white vest. 

Millie Mackintosh wearing a blue suit
Millie Mackintosh

As you can see, Millie Mackintosh knows the power of a chic suit and a #girlboss pose. She also proves that a powerful suit needn't be figure hugging OR worn with heels. The style maven opted for a pale blue Polo Ralph Lauren ensemble as she went along to a breakfast at the Polo Ralph Lauren flagship store in London. The event was to celebrate 50 years of the Polo shirt. 

Ashley James wearing a blue suit
Ashley James

Here, Ashley James demonstrates that a chic trouser suit doesn't have to be designer in her baby blue Miss Selfridge two-piece, which she wore for her DJ-ing duties at a fashion party in London. She teamed the look with a black crop top, a pair of black high heels and the Folli Follie Club Riviera Bag. 

Victoria Beckham wearing a lilac suit
Victoria Beckham

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham shows how to wear a lovely lilac trouser suit, stepping out in a three-piece outfit from her own collection. 

Emma Willis wearing a blue suit
Emma Willis

The Voice host Emma is obviously a huge fan of the trouser suit and she looked stunning in this fashionable baby-blue outfit at the 2018 Brit Awards. We love the wide-legged trouser and jacket with oversized-collar worn with a chic black cami. Sassy!

Vanessa White in a red suit
Vanessa White

The former Saturdays singer made a statement in this bold red trouser suit at the TRIC Awards in March 2018. Vanessa went for a fashionable large jacket with tapered trousers and a chic high heel for the event.

Meghan Markle wearing a black tuxedo suit
Meghan Markle

Everyone needs a LBS (little black suit) in their wardrobe. Meghan Markle dazzled fans with this stylish Alexander McQueen jacket and trouser combo at the Endeavour Fund Awards in London. The tailored outfit looked fabulous on Meghan's slim figure, teamed perfectly with her white blouse and high heels.

