﻿
14 Photos | Fashion

Most stylish celebrity bikinis 2019: Holly Willoughby, Elizabeth Hurley, Michelle Keegan and more!

Will you snap up similar styles this summer?

...
Most stylish celebrity bikinis 2019: Holly Willoughby, Elizabeth Hurley, Michelle Keegan and more!
You're reading

Most stylish celebrity bikinis 2019: Holly Willoughby, Elizabeth Hurley, Michelle Keegan and more!

1/14
Next

Jennifer Garner reveals the problem she's facing with her three children
liz hurley
1/14

The sun's FINALLY out and some of our favourite celebrities are basking in the hot weather, showing off their incredible figures on holiday. Not only are we jealous of their glamorous travel destinations, but we're also envious of their swimwear collections too. Instagram is full of famous faces sporting the latest bikini trends.

 

So far in 2019, we've seen snaps of Holly Willoughby in the Maldives alongside Davina McCall, Rochelle Humes in Dubai and Michelle Keegan in Barbados all looking ultra-glamorous in their bikinis and swimsuits.

 

Austin Powers actress Elizabeth Hurley always looks amazing in a bikini. Here she is above in an Instagram snap modelling the Crystalline bikini from her own range. A proper posing-by-pool bikini this one!

 

We've rounded up more of our favourites below - will you pick up similar styles for your holidays this year?

jasmine-harman
2/14

Jasmine Harman

A Place in the Sun host Jasmine sent her Instagram fans into a frenzy recently, when she shared this photo of herself wearing a bikini by M&S. She wrote: "Post work swim! Pre jellyfish sting! The question is, am I brave enough to get back in the sea today after work....?"

mandsbikini
3/14

Get the look!

This Printed Plunge Bikini Set is available at Marks & Spencer priced £12.50, reduced from £33

perrie edwards
4/14

Perrie Edwards

Little Mix singer Perrie posed up a storm in this snap on her social media recently. Looking stunning on her paddle boarding in a yellow bikini, she joked: "In ‘oar’ of this ocean". Loving her pale yellow bikini with high-waisted bottoms.

eva
5/14

Eva Longoria

New mum Eva looked amazing in this pic, flaunting her incredible post-baby body on holiday in St Barts. Wearing the Melissa Odabash 'Montenegro' bikini set, that retails for £195, the 44-year-old opted to do a little yoga practice.

reiss
6/14

Get the look!

This gorgeous red Katti bikini from Reiss retails at £20 for the briefs (down from £40) and £35 for the top (down from £50).

rochelle
7/14

Rochelle Humes

On a recent holiday to Dubai, Rochelle Humes proved she's yet another celebrity who loves the swimwear brand Hunza G. The TV presenter opted for the gorgeous Soltaire swimming costume in Nude which comes with a cool waist belt and retails for £140.

READ NEXT: Marvin and Rochelle Humes have some surprising renovation plans for their family home

hollyw
8/14

Holly Willoughby

It's no secret Holly Willougby can rock whatever look she likes so it's no surprise then that she makes a plain black swimming costume look super stylish. The mother-of-three opted for this laid back option when she went surfing with Davina McCall in the Maldives.

davin
9/14

Davina McCall

Davina on the other hand opted for a brighter ensemble with sky blue frilled bikini bottoms and a stripey red top for keeping the sun off her while she rode the waves.
 

billie
10/14

Billie Faiers

Proving no expense will be spared when it comes to looking good on the beach, Billie looked radiant in a Fendi swimming costume in Dubai that costs a whopping £350. Better start saving…

READ NEXT: Billie Faiers' weight loss journey: How she got in the best shape of her life for her wedding

prettylittlething
11/14

Get the look!

We love this black and white swimsuit from Pretty Little Thing, priced £20

kylie
12/14

Kylie Jenner

You can always rely on Kylie Jenner to go a little extra when it comes to swimwear and on her latest holiday with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and their daughter Stormi, things were no different. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore an array of incredible swimwear over the week-long escape.

mich
13/14

Michelle Keegan

She's got one of the best bodies in the biz so it's no wonder Michelle likes to show it off from time to time. While on holiday with her husband, Mark Wright, in Barbados, the actress wore her reversible bikini which was made by Apprentice winner Sian Marie. Priced at £49, it's not a cheap 'n' cheerful buy, but considering the fact you get two different looks, you could say it's technically £24.50 per set.
 

amanda
14/14

Amanda Holden

A long term fan of celebrity-favourite swimwear designer Melissa Odabash (just like Eva), Amanda wore multiple designs by her during a recent trip to Dubai and looked pool perfect.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...