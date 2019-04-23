Most stylish celebrity bikinis 2019: Holly Willoughby, Elizabeth Hurley, Michelle Keegan and more!

You might like...
-
Best celebrity bikinis 2019: from Holly Willoughby to Rochelle Humes and Amanda Holden
-
This Morning stars' baby bumps: Holly Willoughby, Rochelle Humes, Kate Garraway and more!
From Holly Willoughby to Rochelle Humes, Kate Garraway and Lorraine Kelly, don't they all look totally glowing?
-
8 times royal ladies have proved the espadrille is the ultimate summer shoe!
-
Duchess Kate and Meghan's summer style: See their sunny wardrobes
-
Royal style watch: the best regal outfits of the week!