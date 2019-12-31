Most stylish celebrity bikinis 2019: Holly Willoughby, Elizabeth Hurley, Michelle Keegan and more!

You might like...
-
Best celebrity bikinis 2019: from Holly Willoughby to Rochelle Humes and Amanda Holden
-
Inside Amanda Holden’s two family homes she shares with her beautiful family
-
Amanda Holden shares sweet family moment as she wraps up warm in a classic coat for Christmas Eve Eve
We can always count on Amanda Holden to bring some festive cheer. Earlier this week she persuaded us all to buy an elf outfit, and now she’s out...
-
Take a look around Rochelle and Marvin Humes' beautiful Essex home
-
John Lewis has massive reductions on this cult dress brand loved by Holly Willoughby
It might still be over a week until Christmas Day, but the festive sales are already beginning - and John Lewis has one of the best one around. The...