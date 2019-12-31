﻿
Most stylish celebrity bikinis 2019: Holly Willoughby, Elizabeth Hurley, Michelle Keegan and more!

Will you snap up similar styles this summer?

Coleen Rooney's Zara coat is in the sale and we need it ASAP
The year 2019 saw some of our favourite celebrities basking in the hot weather showing off their incredible figures on holiday. Not only were we jealous of their glamorous travel destinations, but we were also envious of their swimwear collections too. 

We've seen the likes of Holly WilloughbyDavina McCall, Rochelle Humes and Michelle Keegan all looking ultra-glamorous in their bikinis and swimsuits.

 

Rochelle Humes

TV presenter Rochelle Humes looked stunning while on a holiday to the Maldives in December 2019. Her white swimsuit was from a Dubai-based brand, Beach City

Davina McCall

For Christmas 2019 it was a trip to Australia for Davina McCall. The fitness star showed off her incredible body wearing a Melissa Odabash bikini with a tie front. 

Sam Faiers

It was a striped drawstring bikini for the Mummy Diaries star when she posed on the balcony over Christmas 2019. The reality TV supremo shared some snaps from her idyllic holiday with her family.

Molly Mae Hague

Another celebrity who rang in the new year from the Maldives? Molly-Mae Hague. She wore a white strapless swimsuit from PrettyLittleThing

Amanda Holden 

Pink to make her Instagram fans wink! The Heart Radio star wowed on the beach during her festive break wearing a pink Melissa Odabash bikini

Myleene Klass

A trip to the Maldives at the end of 2019 saw Myleene Klass rock a striped bikini on the beach. Gorgeous! 

Elizabeth Hurley

Austin Powers actress Elizabeth Hurley always looks amazing in a bikini. She posed in an Instagram snap modelling the Crystalline bikini from her own range. A proper posing-by-pool bikini this one!

Holly Willoughby

Holly Willougby enjoyed her break away overseas. The This Morning star opted for a swimsuit from All Sisters, which is stocked at Beach Cafe - an online swimwear site that Holly's stylist, Angie Smith, loves. 

Michelle Keegan

Michelle Keegan had an amazing time in Ibiza with hubby Mark Wright and uploaded a flawless shot of herself in a skimpy bikini. Tanned, toned and totally gorgeous, the actress sported an orange two-piece bikini by celebrity-loved brand Hunza G.

Perrie Edwards

Little Mix singer Perrie posed up a storm in this snap on her social media account. Looking stunning on her paddle boarding in a yellow bikini, she joked: "In ‘oar’ of this ocean". Loving her pale yellow bikini with high-waisted bottoms.

Rochelle Humes

Rochelle Humes had a visit to Dubai and proved she's yet another celebrity who loves the swimwear brand Hunza G. The TV presenter opted for the gorgeous Soltaire swimming costume in Nude which comes with a cool waist belt and retails for £140.

Eva Longoria

New mum Eva looked amazing in this pic, flaunting her incredible body on holiday in St Barts. Wearing the Melissa Odabash 'Montenegro' bikini set, that retails for £195, the actress opted to do a little yoga practice.

Holly Willoughby

The mother-of-three opted for this laid back option when she went surfing with Davina McCall in the Maldives over summer.

Billie Faiers

Billie looked radiant in a Fendi swimming costume in Dubai that costs a whopping £350. 

Kylie Jenner

You can always rely on Kylie Jenner to go a little extra when it comes to swimwear and on a holiday with her then-boyfriend, Travis Scott, and their daughter Stormi, things were no different. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore an array of incredible swimwear over the week-long escape.

Amanda Holden

A long term fan of celebrity-favourite swimwear designer Melissa Odabash (just like Eva), Amanda wore multiple designs by the designer during a 2019 trip to Dubai and looked pool perfect.

