The best loungewear sets to wear to watch Gavin & Stacey on Christmas Day

We don't know about you but we're counting down the hours until it's Christmas. While friends will be out dancing into the night on Christmas Eve, we've decided this year it's all about staying in and pressing play on Love Actually for the 105th time, and then the next day - once we've had ALL the food - we'll be putting our feet up to watch the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special. We'll be hanging up the party sequins and donning our finest loungewear on the sofa. We've scoured the high-street to find the best sets to make you swoon. From luxurious cashmere to high-street knitted sets and even satin PJs…
Cowl neck sweatshirt, £59, and relaxed joggers, £59, Mint Velvet
Cotton cashmere stripe hoodie, £98, and joggers, £89, The White Company
Alpine Lounge Merino hoody, £155, and Alpine Lounge Merino bottoms, £130, both Sweaty Betty
Rainbow lightning top, £130, and bottoms, £120, both Wyse London
Chinti and Parker sweater, £147, and joggers, £147, both exclusive to the Outnet
Olivia Van Halle's Moscow silk cashmere set, £995, Selfridges
Cashmere short dressing gown, £200, Marks & Spencer
Eberjey polka dot set, £142, Net-A-Porter
Pink leopard print top, £20, and bottoms, both Marks & Spencer
Jersey pyjama set, £55, Hush
Star velour hoodie, £25, and Star velour bottoms, £25, both Boux Avenue
Cashmere cardigan, £300, Lavender Hill
