The best loungewear sets to wear to watch Gavin & Stacey on Christmas Day Sequins are great, but have you touched cashmere?

We don't know about you but we're counting down the hours until it's Christmas. While friends will be out dancing into the night on Christmas Eve, we've decided this year it's all about staying in and pressing play on Love Actually for the 105th time, and then the next day - once we've had ALL the food - we'll be putting our feet up to watch the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special. We'll be hanging up the party sequins and donning our finest loungewear on the sofa. We've scoured the high-street to find the best sets to make you swoon. From luxurious cashmere to high-street knitted sets and even satin PJs…

Cowl neck sweatshirt, £59, and relaxed joggers, £59, Mint Velvet

Cotton cashmere stripe hoodie, £98, and joggers, £89, The White Company

Alpine Lounge Merino hoody, £155, and Alpine Lounge Merino bottoms, £130, both Sweaty Betty

Rainbow lightning top, £130, and bottoms, £120, both Wyse London

Chinti and Parker sweater, £147, and joggers, £147, both exclusive to the Outnet

Olivia Van Halle's Moscow silk cashmere set, £995, Selfridges

Cashmere short dressing gown, £200, Marks & Spencer

Eberjey polka dot set, £142, Net-A-Porter

Pink leopard print top, £20, and bottoms, both Marks & Spencer

Jersey pyjama set, £55, Hush

Star velour hoodie, £25, and Star velour bottoms, £25, both Boux Avenue

Cashmere cardigan, £300, Lavender Hill

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.