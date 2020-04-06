10 gift ideas guaranteed to cheer up loved-ones in isolation Whether it’s their birthday or not, these presents will put a smile on their face

Life in lockdown isn’t how any of us expected to be spending 2020, and whether your loved ones are isolated at home alone or spending their birthday indoors with only their immediate family, now is an ideal time to buy them a gift to show how much they really mean to you.

Whether it’s ‘miss you’ gift ideas or something to cheer them up on their special day, we’ve found 10 presents they’ll love receiving.

Who doesn’t love a bunch of beautiful flowers? Bloom & Wild’s are perfect for isolation; they come in a box that can be posted through the letterbox, and the receiver gets to arrange them themselves. A perfect indoor activity.

Flowers, from £28, Bloom & Wild

If a loved-one hasn’t downloaded any streaming services yet, now’s the time to introduce them. Gift them with a subscription to new service Disney+, which has hundreds of classic and new Disney, Pixar and more films to take the boredom off.

Disney+, £5.99 a month

The gift of a great book is one they’ll love. You can either send them one in the post, or buy them a Kindle subscription app, which they can read on any iOS device, Android, Mac, or PC. It’ll give them access to unlimited books, magazine and music.

Kindle Unlimited, Amazon

If you can’t afford anything physical but still want them to know you’re thinking of them, how about sending a card in the post with a promise of an activity to do together once isolation is over? Having something to look forward to can make all the difference.

Self-isolation birthday card, £2.97, Etsy

Have you both always said you want to learn a language together - or another skill? No could be the time. Download DuoLingo and start learning together over FaceTime - it’ll almost be like you’re in the same room!

There’s never been a better time to support small businesses by gifting something to a loved one. We love Millie Saisons, a Prince’s Trust-supported entrepreneur and young ambassador making gorgeous silk hair accessories, but check out Instagram to find others near to you and help keep them afloat in tough times.

Tie hair ribbon, £15, Millie Saisons

This sweet box may not mean much to you, but receiving it through the letterbox will likely make someone else’s day. Filled with the type of indulgent treats we don’t always buy ourselves, it’s perfect for any occasion.

Letterbox gift, £19.95, Not on the High Street

Some beauty treats will always be well-received! We love this set, which promises to energise and bring joy - something we could all use a little of right now.

Rituals energising treat, £20.90, Lookfantastic

Working from home is taking its toll on many of us; both mentally and physically. If they’re not fortunate enough to have an at-home desk, they’ll almost certainly appreciate being gifted this gentle massager.

Neck massager, £39.99, Amazon

And if all else fails? Nothing brings joy like a gorgeous box of chocolates!

Monty Bojangles truffles, £8, Amazon

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.