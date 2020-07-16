Kate Middleton's modern new wardrobe – from cool girl brands to trending jewellery The Duchess has been wowing with her cult designer choices

The Duchess of Cambridge has wowed us with every one of her royal outfits this year, and we can't help but notice that she has made some modern changes to her list of go-to brands and designers! Kate, who is so well known for her classic and tailored approach to dressing, certainly seems to have been embracing new trends and styles – whilst still sticking to her signature elegant ways, of course.

Rocking the puff sleeve trend in Faithfull The Brand

The royal has been photographed in everything from cult label The Vampire's Wife to cool-girl brand HVN – and who's forgetting that incredible Faithfull The Brand dress? At this rate, Kate could be labelled the latest Instagram it-girl.

Kate has even added some pieces from influencer-favourite jewellery brand Missoma to her collection.

WATCH: Royals' date night style

All the while, the Duchess has remained true to the more traditional elements of her style by choosing button-up silhouettes, smart collars and tailored shapes. And of course, her bread and butter labels like Beulah London, Emilia Wickstead and Alexander McQueen are still amongst her go-tos.

Wearing The Vampire's Wife in Ireland

It's thought that Kate and her loyal stylist Natasha Archer may have been sourcing a lot of her looks on luxe designer fashion site Matches – since a number of her new favourite designers can be found there.

HELLO! revealed in 2019 that Natasha had continued to work with Kate even while away on maternity leave with her first baby, and that their choice of more daring designers had been a collaboration between the pair.

Could Kate wear Ganni next? Polka dot dress, £107, Matches Fashion

"Natasha has been meticulously organised in her work, styling the Duchess despite her pregnancy and maternity leave," a royal source told HELLO!. "She is incredibly loyal and does a great job."

So what will Kate wear next? We're plumping for a trending Ganni style, or perhaps a Rixo wrap dress…

