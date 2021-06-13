19 best smock dresses for a summer staycation

I find summer dressing more of a faff than winter. Wearing a tight or restrictive high street summer dress during a hot and humid UK June day has me starting to sweat at the thought of it. My secret solution, for staycations to swanky soirees? Breezy and billowy summer smock dresses, all tiered and terrifically loose to waft around a British beach in.

Finding the sweet spot between summer loungewear and cute fashion, a smock dress is as stylish as it is sweat-free. Typically tiered, they’re voluminous in shape and oversized, without a pinch of a button or a restrictive strap in sight; some come with shirred busts to add a little definition, the best smock dresses are nothing but big, beautiful swathes of material.

Wondering how to wear a smock dress? They’re the perfect pairing to a chunky dad sandal (helps to balance out the width of the dress), a light loafer reminiscent of a 00s Alexa Chung or dressed up with a block heel; you can even rely on them come autumn, by swapping your sandals for boots and a pair of tights if needed.

And if you’re missing your loungewear, or still firmly stuck in it, a smock and it’s loose-loveliness will help transition you back into the real world - and non-elasticated clothing. It’s not far off, but it won’t cause a raised eyebrow when you meet the girls for that long-awaited Aperol Spritz.

From staycations with the family to al-fresco drinks, these are the best smock dresses on the high street right now…

Topshop smock dress, £45, ASOS

Tiered puff-sleeve smock dress, £85, & Other Stories

Nobody's Child cotton floral smock dress, £39, Marks & Spencer

Broderie anglaise smock dress, £27.99, New Look

Poppy print smock dress, £75, Omnes

Frill sleeve mini smock dress, £38, River Island

Floral mini smock dress, £71, Everlane

Daisy Street rainbow midi smock dress, £28, Urban Outfitters

Oliver Bonas tie-back smock dress, £25, eBay Brand Outlet

Hush tiered smock dress, £75, John Lewis

Printed smock dress, £44, Warehouse

Curve embroidered smock dress, £38, ASOS

Gingham smock dress, £45, Weekday

Polka dot smock dress, £25, Isawitfirst

Embroidered maxi smock dress, £158, Free People

Tie-dye smock dress, £38, River Island

AllSaints smock maxi dress, £219, John Lewis

Selected Femme midi smock dress, £110, Marks and Spencer

Linen smock dress, £26.25, Nasty Gal

