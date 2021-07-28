18 best summer dresses WITH sleeves

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The sun's peekaboo appearance might bring with it warm temperatures, but that doesn’t mean we always want to wear a summer dress that’s sleeveless, bandeu or halter neck – some of us want our summer dresses with sleeves.

After all, the British summer doesn’t always guarantee temperature highs and there are plenty of summer days (hello, this week!) we need something a little cosier than our usual arm-baring dresses.

There’s also something rather chic about a summer dress with sleeves teamed with a pair of chunky sandals or airy flats, accessorized with a raffia bag and sunnies.

Fear not, as we’ve scoured the high street for the best summer dresses with sleeves for you to keep the chill at bay in. Just don’t forget your brolly…

Shirred summer dress with sleeves, £75, River Island

Shirred dresses are officially having a moment and luckily, most of them come with sleeves – we love the OTT sleeves on this beautiful River Island number.

Labelrail x Olivia Alice maxi dress with sleeves, £55, ASOS

With its sheer material and split, Labelrail’s pastel rainbow dress is a dreamy concoction of covered up, but sexy. It'd be a great wedding guest dress too - just add heels.

Floral maxi dress with sleeves, £158, Free People

Floral and floaty, Free People’s maxi dress is just the thing for wafting around town on a summer’s day in.

Polka dot mini dress with sleeves, £34.99, H&M

Dress this H&M dotty number up with heels and a clutch for a wedding or down with Teva-sandals and a backpack.

Ganni floral long sleeved mini dress, £121.05, Vestiaire

Ganni’s dresses have a cult status, loved for their cool girl aesthetic and stylish prints - like this summery yellow floral dress - but often sell out. Head to Vestiaire, the designer resale site, for sold-out prints and styles for less. They’re even running daily flash deals, so you might be in luck to save big time on your purchase.

Gingham dress with sleeves, £70, Monsoon

Gingham is still the big print of the summer, and wrap dresses never go out of style – this Monsoon version hits both trends perfectly.

Poplin square neck dress with sleeves, £29, Nasty Gal

Oh hello fuschia pink! When you want to make a statement, only this deliciously bright dress will do. Need a summer occasion dress? This is the one for you!

Kin printed dress with long sleeves, £79, John Lewis

You can’t beat an easy to wear, chuck on dress like Kin’s printed maxi. The sort of dress you can wear anywhere.

Ghost x M&S floral dress with sleeves, £69, Marks & Spencer

Ghost's playful midi features a retro floral print and flattering tea dress fit. Wear to the playground with sneakers and a wedding with wedges!

Organza floral midi dress with sleeves, £79.20, Warehouse

The prettiest of dresses, Warehouse’s floral mini is perfectly airy for summer.

Shirt dress with sleeves, £69, Arket

You can't beat a bit of leopard print and we're obsessed with this Arket mini shirt style.

Belted midi dress with sleeves, £85, & Other Stories

When only a lightweight black summer dress will do, this & Other Stories midi has it all. Wear with flat strappy sandals and black sunglasses for the chicest of looks.

Floral wrap midi dress with sleeves, £27.99, New Look

If brights are your thing, you’ll love New Look’s wrap dress in the sunniest of shades – orange and pink are our favourite combo. Wear with tan sandals.

Spot midi dress with sleeves, £75, Oliver Bonas

This polka dot dress is giving us major Kate Middleton vibes – the Duchess loves a spotty dress for summer.

Faithfull The Brand mini dress with long sleeves, £170, Harvey Nichols

One of Duchess Kate's favourite brands, this Faithfull The Brand floral print mini is all sorts of gorgeousness, and has a sweetheart neckline for the most flattering of fits.

Striped shirt dress with sleeves, £95, Boden

A shirt dress is universally flattering – and how cute is the candy colour of this Boden mini?

Broderie anglaise dress with sleeves, £120, ASOS

White broderie anglaise is always in for summer – snap up ASOS’ beautiful maxi dress with blouson sleeves and a tie front.

Tie-dye shirt dress with sleeves, £50, River Island

We loved tie dye in lockdown and we’re happy to see it back for summer. This sophisticated design a welcome upgrade.

